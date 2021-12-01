NetApp : Monitoring NetApp Array with Splunk | NetApp
If you're anything like me, you make an effort to exercise regularly. I realize the benefits physically and emotionally after a good run-I simply feel better. For a long time, I believed I didn't need anything to track my performance. Just deciding to run was good enough for me. But what if I was wrong? Maybe I wasn't burning as many calories as I thought. Could I be pushing myself harder? Was I really improving my pace and distance? Thankfully, tapping into your performance metrics is as simple as downloading an app or wearing a watch. It was such a simple step to add to my routine, and I now have data to confirm my progress. I feel even better.
So, what does this have to do with Splunk, you ask? If you've decided to store your Splunk data on NetApp® systems (congratulations on that choice), we make it easy for you to monitor how well your storage is performing. Don't simply estimate your storage health-use data for complete understanding of your environment. If you're using NetApp E-Series and EF-Series storage systems for a classic Splunk environment or the NetApp StorageGRID® object-based storage solution for your Splunk SmartStore environment, then we have just the app for you.
NetApp StorageGRID App for Splunk provides visibility into StorageGRID health, accounts usage information, security audit details, resource usage, and monitoring, among other metrics. This app works in conjunction with NetApp StorageGRID Add-on for Splunk.
The Splunk App for NetApp StorageGRID requires:
For full details on how to upload, install, and use the apps for your Splunk environment, read Technical Marketing Engineer Mitch Blackburn's full post on the NetApp Community. If you have questions, contact us directly via email.