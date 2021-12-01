NetApp : Monitoring NetApp Array with Splunk | NetApp

If you're anything like me, you make an effort to exercise regularly. I realize the benefits physically and emotionally after a good run-I simply feel better. For a long time, I believed I didn't need anything to track my performance. Just deciding to run was good enough for me. But what if I was wrong? Maybe I wasn't burning as many calories as I thought. Could I be pushing myself harder? Was I really improving my pace and distance? Thankfully, tapping into your performance metrics is as simple as downloading an app or wearing a watch. It was such a simple step to add to my routine, and I now have data to confirm my progress. I feel even better.

So, what does this have to do with Splunk, you ask? If you've decided to store your Splunk data on NetApp® systems (congratulations on that choice), we make it easy for you to monitor how well your storage is performing. Don't simply estimate your storage health-use data for complete understanding of your environment. If you're using NetApp E-Series and EF-Series storage systems for a classic Splunk environment or the NetApp StorageGRID® object-based storage solution for your Splunk SmartStore environment, then we have just the app for you.