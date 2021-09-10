NetApp : Mounting FSx for ONTAP volumes to Kubernetes pods - The Spot.io Blog

Last week, AWS and NetApp announced the general availability for AWS FSx for NetApp ONTAP. In this blog post, we'll go through the steps to create a FSx for ONTAP filesystem, and you'll learn how to create volumes using Kubernetes resources with Astra Trident, and how to mount those volumes to pods.

As a prerequisite, make sure to register to the Spot platform, connect your AWS accountand have a Kubernetes cluster connected to Ocean using the following guides.

Filesystem Creation

Please note:You can also create your FSx for ONTAP with NetApp Cloud Manager

Go to the AWS FSx dashboardand select Create file system.

Select Amazon FSx for Netapp ONTAP as the File system type:

[Link]

Select the Standard creation method:

[Link]

In the file system details screen specify a name for the File system and decide upon its capacity & performance.

[Link]

In the network and security section, choose the VPC on which your Kubernetes cluster connected to Ocean is running on. Specify the subnets on which you'd like the file system to be created on. In the VPC route tables section, select the route tables that the subnets specified above are associated with.

[Link]

In the security and encryption section specify a password in the file system administrative password (the password is set for a user names 'fsxadmin' on the file system)

[Link]

As part of the filesystem creation process, a Storage Virtual Machine (SVM) will also be created, SVMs allow you to segregate your filesystem to multiple logical filesystems.

Specify the SVM name:

[Link]

These are the configurations needed for our setup, you are welcome to specify/modify additional configurations.

Click next and you'll see a summary of the file system details:

[Link]

Click 'Create file system'. Note, the creation process will take approximately 20 minutes.

Once the file system reaches an available state, the FSx for ONTAP File system is ready for consumption.

[Link]

Volume Creation

We want to use Kubernetes resources to manage our file system (create/remove volumes from it). To do that, we'll use Astra Trident as our CSI.

Configure the AWS FSx for NetApp ONTAP as a backend for Astra Trident and create the relevant StorageClass. Following that we'll be able to consume PersistentVolumes & PersistentVolumeClaims from our FileSystem.

[Link]

Astra Trident

Deploy Astra Trident using the following guide.

After deploying Astra Trident we will now have to create a backend configurationfor it. Run the following to create the backend-ontap-nas.yaml file.



cat « EOF > backend-ontap-nas.yaml apiVersion: trident.netapp.io/v1 kind: TridentBackendConfig metadata: name: backend-tbc-fsx-ontap-nas spec: version: 1 backendName: fsx-ontap storageDriverName: ontap-nas managementLIF: management.fs-0599b15273c122dd8.fsx.us-east-2.amazonaws.com dataLIF: svm-0b5d04107805d4cf5.fs-0599b15273c122dd8.fsx.us-east-2.amazonaws.com svm: svm01 credentials: name: backend-tbc-fsx-ontap-nas-secret --- apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret metadata: name: backend-tbc-fsx-ontap-nas-secret type: Opaque stringData: username: fsxadmin password: password EOF

Modify the values as follows:

[Link]

svm - the StorageVirtualMachine name

password - the password you've specified earlier during the creation of the file system

Create the TridentBackendConfig resource using kubectl:

➜ trident-installer k -n trident create -f backend-ontap-nas.yaml tridentbackendconfig.trident.netapp.io/backend-tbc-fsx-ontap-nas created secret/backend-tbc-fsx-ontap-nas-secret created

Trident is now connected to the Filesystem through the backend configuration created

Creating a StorageClass

The next step is to create a Kubernetes StorageClass. Use the following command to create a storage-class-csi.yaml file:



cat « EOF > storage-class-csi.yaml apiVersion: storage.k8s.io/v1 kind: StorageClass metadata: name: basic-csi provisioner: csi.trident.netapp.io parameters: backendType: 'ontap-nas' fsType: '__FILESYSTEM_TYPE__' allowVolumeExpansion: True EOF

Apply the StorageClass

kubectl apply -f storage-class-csi.yaml

You should now be able to see the configured StorageClass with the following command:



kubectl get storageclasses NAME PROVISIONER RECLAIMPOLICY VOLUMEBINDINGMODE ALLOWVOLUMEEXPANSION AGE basic-csi csi .trident.netapp.io Delete Immediate false 16 h

Create/consume volumes from our Filesystem

We are now ready to consume storage from our Filesystem, let's create a PVC:

kubectl apply -f sample-input/pvc-samples/pvc-basic-csi.yaml

You should be able to see the PVC by running the following command:

kubectl get pvc NAME STATUS VOLUME CAPACITY ACCESS MODES STORAGECLASS AGE basic Bound pvc-9d83906d-d3f0-4ac0-bf91-72a69720c1dc 1Gi RWO basic-csi 15h

Now that we have a volume ready, let's have a pod that will consume it

Run the following command to create a task-pv-pod.yaml file and deploy it on the cluster:



cat « EOF > task-pv-pod.yaml kind: Pod apiVersion: v1 metadata: name: task-pv-pod spec: volumes: - name: task-pv-storage persistentVolumeClaim: claimName: basic containers: - name: task-pv-container image: nginx ports: - containerPort: 80 name: 'http-server' volumeMounts: - mountPath: '/usr/share/nginx/html' name: task-pv-storage EOF kubectl create -f task-pv-pod.yaml

Let's describe our pod. We can see that the volume was successfully attached:



kubectl describe pod task-pv-pod Name: task-pv-pod Namespace: default Priority: 0 Node: ip-192-168-180-255.us-east-2.compute.internal/192.168.180.255 Start Time: Tue, 20 Jul 2021 10:54:33 +0300 Labels: Annotations: kubernetes.io/psp: eks.privileged Status: Running IP: 192.168.164.62 IPs: IP: 192.168.164.62 Containers: task-pv-container: Container ID: docker://b232c80e6cf06a1667661d8c930cf9296cec47dcd22f4896eaa02b2da6bf4080 Image: nginx Image ID: docker-pullable://nginx@sha256:353c20f74d9b6aee359f30e8e4f69c3d7eaea2f610681c4a95849a2fd7c497f9 Port: 80/TCP Host Port: 0/TCP State: Running Started: Tue, 20 Jul 2021 10:54:38 +0300 Ready: True Restart Count: 0 Environment: Mounts: /usr/share/nginx/html from task-pv-storage (rw) /var/run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount from default-token-jg9wc (ro) Conditions: Type Status Initialized True Ready True ContainersReady True PodScheduled True Volumes: task-pv-storage: Type: PersistentVolumeClaim (a reference to a PersistentVolumeClaim in the same namespace) ClaimName: basic ReadOnly: false default-token-jg9wc: Type: Secret (a volume populated by a Secret) SecretName: default-token-jg9wc Optional: false QoS Class: BestEffort Node-Selectors: Tolerations: node.kubernetes.io/not-ready:NoExecute op=Exists for 300s node.kubernetes.io/unreachable:NoExecute op=Exists for 300s Events: Type Reason Age From Message ---- ------ ---- ---- ------- Normal Scheduled 14s default-scheduler Successfully assigned default/task-pv-pod to ip-192-168-180-255.us-east-2.compute.internal Normal SuccessfulAttachVolume 14s attachdetach-controller AttachVolume.Attach succeeded for volume 'pvc-9d83906d-d3f0-4ac0-bf91-72a69720c1dc'

We can also run the following command against the pod to see that the volume is actually mounted and reachable:

kubectl exec -it task-pv-pod -- df -h /usr/share/nginx/html Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on 1.1.178.130:/trident_pvc_9d83906d_d3f0_4ac0_bf91_72a69720c1dc 1.0G 256K 1.0G 1% /usr/share/nginx/html

Tip- You can also consume Block storage (iSCSI) from the FSx for ONTAP Filesystem.

Summary

FSx for ONTAP provides a fully managed shared file system and block storage volumes that is easily exposed to Kubernetes pods/jobs using Astra Trident, Ocean handles the infrastructure required by the provisioned pods making sure they all have the best and most efficient resources to run on. Combined, they create a truly serverless & storageless experience, allowing customers to focus their resources on their main businesses rather than handling infrastructure.