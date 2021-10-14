NetApp : Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage

NetApp also ranked amongst the top three vendors for server virtualization and VDI, containers and cloud IT operations in complementary “2021 Critical Capabilities for Primary Storage” report

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that it has once again been recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage1 based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute. Concurrently, NetApp was also recognized amongst this year’s top vendor solutions evaluated in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Primary Storage2 across all use cases. In the Cloud IT Operations use case, NetApp AFF A-Series received the highest scores.

According to Gartner, “Primary storage systems deployed as arrays or software-defined storage solutions are crucial to mission- and business-critical workloads. I&O leaders need to evaluate platform attributes, core technologies and business model capabilities across use cases shaping next-generation IT strategies.”

“We believe that NetApp’s positioning again in this year’s Leaders quadrant for Primary Storage and the Critical Capabilities study reflects our success helping organizations everywhere build a data fabric strategy, backed by our ONTAP unified management software and solutions portfolio, to support primary storage workloads and drive true business impact,” said James Whitemore, CMO at NetApp. “We see this as another indicator that our strategic investments, continuous R&D and innovation, and native integrations with public cloud partners are in line with the needs of enterprises and ahead of the market curve. As a truly cloud-led, data-centric software company, we are enabling organizations to put their data to work—wherever their data lives in the hybrid cloud.”

NetApp leads the storage industry with its next-generation ONTAP data management software that spans on-premises and cloud environments to deliver common data services with simplified management and consumption of valuable storage resources. With ONTAP providing the flexible foundation for hybrid cloud, NetApp’s portfolio provides enterprises with deep cloud integrations and capabilities to modernize IT infrastructures and achieve true digital transformation. NetApp’s primary investments in innovation are driven by key business drivers, including:

Digital transformation using file/block in the public cloud and core infrastructure that supports enterprise applications, unstructured data, and AI workloads.

Seamless, unified management platforms that provide a consistent operational experience regardless of physical location of data.

Specialist-level capabilities that are simple enough for IT generalists to use for flexibly managing consumption, operation, and risk detection/mitigation.

Adopting the latest innovations like NVMe without having to execute costly and disruptive technology transitions.

Flexible consumption models that extend from on-premises to the edge to the cloud.

In Gartner’s 2021 Critical Capabilities for Primary Storage, NetApp’s AFF A-Series was recognized as a top product suite amongst all vendors evaluated against critical capabilities across all use cases including containers, application consolidation and cloud IT operations.

On a five-point scale, NetApp’s AFF A-Series received the following use case scores:

Online Transaction Processing – 4.13

Server Virtualization and VDI – 4.20

Containers – 4.20

Application Consolidation – 4.19

Cloud IT Operations – 4.23

According to Gartner, “Critical Capabilities research complements a Gartner Magic Quadrant by allowing deeper insight into the providers’ product or service offerings by identifying which ones best fit various use cases.” 3

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage, 2021,” Jeff Vogel, Roger W. Cox, Joseph Unsworth, Santhosh Rao, October 11, 2021.

2 Gartner, “Critical Capabilities for Primary Storage, 2021,” Santhosh Rao, Roger W. Cox, Joseph Unsworth, Jeff Vogel, October 11, 2021.

3 Gartner Methodology

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About NetApp

NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation.

