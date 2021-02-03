NetApp : ONTAP Storage integration with Cisco Intersight

Cisco and NetApp celebrated the 10-year anniversary of FlexPod® in 2020. We're excited to kick off the next decade of collaboration by announcing the Tech Preview of NetApp® ONTAP ® integration with Cisco Intersight. The Tech Preview starts in February 2021 with participation from customers and partners worldwide.

The integration brings the full value and simplicity of Cisco Intersight infrastructure management service to FlexPod and ONTAP data storage environments. Enterprise SAN and NAS workloads can benefit equally from the integrated management solution.

The integration architecture enables NetApp customers to use new management capabilities with no compromise in their existing ONTAP operations. IT users will be able to manage heterogeneous infrastructure from a centralized Cisco Intersight portal. At the same time, they can continue to use NetApp Active IQ®Unified Manager for comprehensive analysis, diagnostics, and reporting of ONTAP data storage environments.

The Tech Preview allows you to gain firsthand knowledge of the Intersight and ONTAP integrated solution. You'll learn about inventory and monitoring of ONTAP storage, workflow orchestration for SAN and NAS, creating custom workflows, automation, and more. Most important, we want to get your feedback, which will help strengthen the product to meet customer needs.

The Tech Preview focuses on the following factory-integrated workflows:

Create/update/remove hypervisor datastore

Create/upgrade/remove storage host

Create virtual machine (VM) on hypervisor datastore

Create storage virtual machine (SVM) and logical interfaces

Create/remove export policy

You'll also be able to experiment with designing custom workflows that are tailored to the needs of your IT operations.

This is only the beginning of the Cisco Intersight and NetApp collaboration. Stay tuned for more integrated solutions in the coming months.

For more information

If you're interested in joining the Tech Preview, please contact Carol Chan cchan@netapp.com and Nitin Garg ngarg@cisco.com.

You can also learn more about the Tech Preview here: