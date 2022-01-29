NetApp : Protect your VDI environment in Google Cloud with NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP

Does solving your data protection challenge feel like trying to force a square peg into a round hole? Upgrade your data protection toolbox with the right tools.

Today, digital transformation and workplace modernization are top of mind for many organizations, and they're shifting their business and mission-critical applications to the cloud. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environments are no exception. Cloud-hosted VDI solutions offer many benefits, including scalability, flexibility, and ease of use.

The cloud is an ideal fit for virtual desktops, reducing costs as well as the administrative and infrastructure burden for organizations. Coupled with that, the flexibility to grow and shrink dynamically enables true digital workspace transformation.

However, many organizations are concerned about data protection in the cloud. The surge in data breaches over the last 18 months has made many organizations realize that cloud security requires a different approach. According to this year's Ermetic-commissioned IDC State of Cloud Security Survey, 98% of the responding companies experienced at least one cloud data breach in the past 18 months - a significant increase from 79% in the previous survey.

Protecting your VDI data in the cloud

Self-hosted VDIs with VMware have proven to be productivity enablers for many organizations. Enterprises routinely look to VDIs to deliver 24/7 access to enterprise desktops and applications. These environments empower employees to work seamlessly anywhere, anytime, on any device. Unfortunately, organizations that deploy their own virtual machines to the cloud are often challenged by software and license administration, as well as infrastructure management.

VMware workloads running in the cloud require a rich set of data management tools, including data protection capabilities. In the shared responsibility model of the cloud, the cloud provider secures its infrastructure, platform, and software resources and services. The customer is responsible for securing what runs in the cloud, including all the data. Organizations need to safeguard both the data they are using and the data they are creating. This requires a multiprong approach that protects not just the data itself, but also the integrity of the data.

NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP and Google Cloud

Many enterprises rely on Google Cloud as a tested, validated, and above all, effective "on-ramp" to quickly provision their disaster recovery environment in the cloud. Google Cloud delivers a simple and seamless way to protect on-premises and cloud-based VDI data.

Advanced data management capabilities available with NetApp® Cloud Volumes ONTAP® for Google Cloud provide an integrated set of innovative file systems and storage infrastructures. These intelligent data services are deployed and managed through an advanced API-driven control plane with comprehensive oversight. Cloud Volumes ONTAP delivers application-driven storage anywhere. It seamlessly addresses its customers' data needs and makes data available on demand where the user is. All of these services eliminate siloed operations and performance issues, streamlining data management.

NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP ensures that the data in your organization is safe, accessible, and quickly recoverable. This platform is built to protect and secure your sensitive company data, delivering:

Business continuity and disaster recovery. Keep employees and customers connected to critical data and applications.

Keep employees and customers connected to critical data and applications. Data protection and recovery. Brilliantly engineered and easy to use, our disaster recovery solutions help ensure a quick and full recovery from the "stuff" you can't control.

Brilliantly engineered and easy to use, our disaster recovery solutions help ensure a quick and full recovery from the "stuff" you can't control. Data compliance. Our compliance solutions do the hard work of preventing unauthorized access, disclosure, and modification of data stored across your enterprise.

Our compliance solutions do the hard work of preventing unauthorized access, disclosure, and modification of data stored across your enterprise. Data privacy. Encryption solutions keep private data private and help you meet regulatory compliance security mandates.

Encryption solutions keep private data private and help you meet regulatory compliance security mandates. Data security. More than 30 advanced data security features help protect your company's data while remaining compliant.

The platform also offers unique and value-added data management capabilities for organizations.

Zero-impact NetApp Snapshot™ copies provide near-instantaneous point-in-time backup and recovery copies of data without consuming additional storage resources or impacting application performance. Because Snapshot copies eliminate wait time, teams can accelerate development by up to 30 times faster than when normal copies are used.

With NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP you get the most comprehensive set of data management and protection capabilities for VDI environments in Google Cloud.

