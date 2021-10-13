NetApp : Quicken your innovation with NetApp and Google Cloud

As you tackled the challenges of digital transformation, NetApp and Google Cloud collaborated to build creative solutions. Our joint solutions make it easier for you to migrate to the cloud, ensure good performance for your applications, and stay on top of the costs and complexity of data management. NetApp and Google Cloud are adding to this history of innovation with the announcement of a service that makes it easier for you to lift and shift VMware-based applications to Google Cloud. And you don't have to change apps, tools, or processes.





Building a foundation to accelerate transformation

Disruption can be a real motivator. Today, enterprises face significant challenges: supply chain interruptions, a shift to remote workforces, the exponential growth of data, and increasing security threats.





In every industry, organizations are responding by becoming nimble-building new apps and modernizing with cloud-native technologies. There's recognition of the critical value of data at almost every business level. This data-first mindset has vastly increased the demand for expertise from specialists with a track record of success in improving how data is managed, stored, protected, and used.





The storage brain and the cloud brawn

When you combine NetApp's storage expertise with the planet-scale infrastructure of Google Cloud, good things happen. Improved efficiency. Greater flexibility. The confidence that comes with enterprise-grade performance and security.





Since 2018, NetApp and Google Cloud have collaborated on integrated solutions that address the enterprise need for cloud storage. Together, we launched NetApp® Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud in 2019, delivering the first software-defined version of the service 1 year later. Also in 2020, NetApp Astra™ launched on Google Cloud as the first Kubernetes data management solution delivered as a service and launched NetApp ONTAP® as a service with support for backup, tiering, and migration.





Working together, NetApp and Google Cloud have built a powerful toolkit to help you solve stubborn challenges. Our integrated solutions make it simple to migrate complex workloads without redesigning your code, your processes, or your teams. These solutions provide you with greater control of your data across hybrid and multicloud environments and extend the value of your existing on-premises and public cloud investments.





"Our partnership with NetApp continues to grow as we expand on our goal to help customers accelerate their cloud migration journeys," said Bronwyn Hastings, VP Global Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Together, we're excited to roll out new capabilities that will make it easier and more cost-effective to deliver enterprise workloads on Google Cloud, and bring customers even more flexibility across hybrid and cloud deployments."





The Remote Company, a network of remote-first tech companies including MailerLite, is a terrific example. "When we talked to Google about infrastructure hosting, they mentioned their partnership with NetApp and recommended NetApp Cloud Volumes Service and XCP data mover. We did, and the worst part, the 100 million file transfer, turned out to be the easiest," said Nikola Milojević, CTO, The Remote Company. "On the migration day, it took maybe one hour-and we had all our files safe on Google Cloud. NetApp XCP is amazing. No other data mover tool in the market can achieve that. And we tried a bunch of them."





NetApp and Google Cloud have introduced many major enhancements in the past 12 months, including new integrated data management capabilities. The number of Google Cloud regions that support NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP has nearly tripled. Now, you can run file-based apps nearly anywhere in the world with the simplicity of a fully managed native cloud service.





An easy way to bring on-premises VMware workloads to the cloud

The complexity of virtual environments has been increasing with the addition of storage-intensive workloads like databases as well as document and image repositories. The amount of data is growing exponentially, driving the need for enterprise-grade storage capabilities.





I'm excited to announce the integration of Google Cloud VMware Engine with NetApp Cloud Volumes Service support for virtual machine (VM) datastores. Now in preview, this fully managed service lets you meet your need for virtual workload storage and disaster recovery (DR) with a range of capabilities and benefits:





Creates infrastructure flexibility by scaling storage independent of compute

Simplifies performance and data management without affecting node resources or VM performance

Supports Google Cloud regional DR VMware deployments

Register for a preview. General availability of Google Cloud VMware Engine with NetApp Cloud Volumes Service is expected in 2022.





For fresh insight and sessions with Google Cloud experts, join us at Google Cloud Next, October 12-14, 2021 and catch the latest news from Next here.









Ronen Schwartz

Ronen Schwartz is senior vice president and general manager of NetApp's Cloud Volumes business. He is responsible for accelerating the Cloud Volumes business, building the robust Cloud Volumes platform across hybrid clouds and multiclouds, and expanding NetApp cloud data management services.





Before joining NetApp, Schwartz was executive vice president in charge of technology and ecosystem, operations, and strategy at Informatica, and senior vice president and general manager of Informatica Cloud. In those roles, Schwartz led product strategy, product management, and go-to-market strategy. During his 14 years at Informatica, he helped lead the company through its own transformation from on premises to the public cloud, from license revenue to recurring revenue.