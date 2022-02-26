NetApp : The impact of the UK's cyber security strategy on financial services

As a result of the growing cyber threat from hostile states, the government launched the first-ever Cyber Security Strategy. The strategy sets out the government's aim to ensure that critical functions, government organisations, and businesses are prepared for cyber attacks by 2025. This strategy has been echoed by the National Cyber Security Centre. who have updated their guidance on the steps that businesses should take to build their resilience and reduce the risk of an attack against their digital infrastructure.

This strategy is of particular importance to the financial services industry because Brexit has provided the opportunity for the UK to develop its position as a global financial hub, shining a spotlight on the industry around the world. The government regularly emphasises their support for the continued growth of the UK fintech sector, as set out in their recent paper "The Benefits of Brexit". For the UK financial sector to take advantage of the opportunities provided by Brexit and grow its position as a global hub, it is vital that their data is secure and that their digital systems are prepared to withstand sophisticated cyber attacks.