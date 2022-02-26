Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetApp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NetApp : The impact of the UK's cyber security strategy on financial services

02/26/2022 | 05:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a result of the growing cyber threat from hostile states, the government launched the first-ever Cyber Security Strategy. The strategy sets out the government's aim to ensure that critical functions, government organisations, and businesses are prepared for cyber attacks by 2025. This strategy has been echoed by the National Cyber Security Centre. who have updated their guidance on the steps that businesses should take to build their resilience and reduce the risk of an attack against their digital infrastructure.

This strategy is of particular importance to the financial services industry because Brexit has provided the opportunity for the UK to develop its position as a global financial hub, shining a spotlight on the industry around the world. The government regularly emphasises their support for the continued growth of the UK fintech sector, as set out in their recent paper "The Benefits of Brexit". For the UK financial sector to take advantage of the opportunities provided by Brexit and grow its position as a global hub, it is vital that their data is secure and that their digital systems are prepared to withstand sophisticated cyber attacks.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 24 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2022 10:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NETAPP, INC.
05:01aNETAPP : Delivering customer experience that goes beyond expectations
PU
05:01aNETAPP : The impact of the UK's cyber security strategy on financial services
PU
02/24JPMorgan Lowers NetApp's Price Target to $110 From $115, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
02/24Goldman Sachs Lowers NetApp's Price Target to $72 From $84, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
02/24Susquehanna Adjusts NetApp's Price Target to $110 from $105, Keeps Positive Rating
MT
02/24Wells Fargo Adjusts NetApp's Price Target to $90 from $95, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
02/24Deutsche Bank Adjusts NetApp's Price Target to $85 From $92, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
02/24NETAPP : Orchestrate Spark pipelines with Airflow on Ocean for Apache Spark - The Spot by ..
PU
02/23TRANSCRIPT : NetApp, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
02/23NETAPP : reports third quarter of fiscal year 2022 results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETAPP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 317 M - -
Net income 2022 903 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 893 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 17 813 M 17 813 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 80,14 $
Average target price 96,57 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.-13.81%17 813
WESTERN DIGITAL-18.80%16 219
PURE STORAGE, INC.-19.78%7 571
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-13.57%3 353
MAXELL, LTD.-15.57%495
ARGOSY RESEARCH INC.-20.74%333