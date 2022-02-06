NetApp : The importance of data in responsible and ethical AI

Fairness. Fairness is almost always an issue when human data is involved. The best-publicized example is facial recognition. Because of a bias toward images of white faces in the available training data, many facial recognition algorithms do a better job identifying white people than people of color. Cases of wrongful arrest based on false identification by AI algorithms are a clear example of bias, and have led to a number of moratoriums on the use of facial recognition by law enforcement and calls for legislation in countries around the world.

Interpretability. If the Netflix algorithm recommends a movie you don't like, you probably don't care too much what went into the recommendation decision because the stakes are relatively low. However, AI algorithms are increasingly used to assist with decisions about far more critical things, like hiring and loan approvals. If your loan application is denied by a machine, you're going to want to know why. The next post in this series will dive into the topic of interpretability and explainable AI.

As with facial recognition, this example isn't just theoretical. AI bias causes mortgage applications for people of color to be rejected at higher rates, reflecting bias in the training data, which typically consists of approved and rejected mortgage applications going back several years. Interpretability can help ensure that ethical issues like this aren't perpetuated. More than 90% of companies using AI say that their ability to explain how it arrived at a decision is critical.

Privacy.AI researchers rely on patient data to create algorithms to identify cancer and other diseases quickly and accurately. However, there's no field where privacy is more important than healthcare. Increasing accuracy requires more data than any single hospital, healthcare system, or research center has available, but patients don't want copies of their imaging data distributed all over the world. One solution to this problem is federated learning, which-rather than collecting patient data from multiple research centers in one location-trains the algorithm in stages at each location. (Federated learning is the subject of the third post in this series.) Whatever your industry and the sources of your data, it's important to ensure that data is stored securely so that privacy is protected.

Security. As AI algorithms make their way into autonomous systems that operate in the physical world, they may create significant risks that must be protected against. For instance, in 2019, AI researchers showed that they could use an "adversarial attack," subtly altering lane markings to cause an autonomous car to swerve into the opposite lane.

And, because the behavior of an AI algorithm depends on its training data, you also have to protect against "training data poisoning," in which training data is intentionally altered. An AI algorithm may be only as safe as the data used to train it.