Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetApp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NetApp : Why you should be embracing new technology now

12/17/2021 | 04:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

When embracing new technology, we want to avoid adopting technology for technology's sake. Every new technology needs to support a business objective - not a technology "output." Tech output can be described as new functionality delivered, defects resolved, and so on. Most companies focus on the technological outputs because they're relatively easy to measure and report on. However, measurements should focus more on outcomes than on outputs: customer churn, net promoter scores, application availability, time to production, and more. How, or what, to measure could be a post all its own.

There are compelling reasons for companies to be leaders in adopting technology. Technology adoption and appropriate usage increase the performance gap between leaders and laggards. Let's use AI as an example of embracing technology. McKinsey's Notes from the AI frontier: Modeling the impact of AI on the world economy states that leaders in AI adoption could experience a doubling of cash flow by 2030, whereas laggards should expect a 20% decline. In addition, one of my earlier posts discussed change. That post referenced McKinsey's Navigating a world of disruption, which reports that in their study of nearly 6,000 of the world's largest companies, they found that the top 10% captured 80% of the economic profit. Just as telling is that the finding that the bottom 10% destroyed more economic value than the top 10% created.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETAPP, INC.
04:39aNETAPP : Why you should be embracing new technology now
PU
01:09aNETAPP : Import Spot resources into Terraform - The Spot by NetApp Blog
PU
12/15NetApp ONTAP Becomes First Enterprise Storage Platform to Receive Validation from NSA f..
BU
12/15FLEXPOD ON PREMISES CLOUD : proven and trusted
PU
12/15NETAPP : A new superhero for your enterprise applications. The AFF A900 is here!
PU
12/15MAXIMUM AVAILABILITY WITHOUT RISK : Spot market scoring explained - The Spot by NetApp Blo..
PU
12/14NETAPP : Introduces Powerful AFF A900 and ONTAP Enterprise Edition for Business-Critical E..
PU
12/14NETAPP : Protect against ransomware with Google Cloud VMware Engine and NetApp Cloud Volum..
PU
12/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Busy week ahead
12/13JPMorgan Upgrades NetApp to Overweight From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $110 From ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETAPP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 301 M - -
Net income 2022 902 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 19 594 M 19 594 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 88,15 $
Average target price 98,19 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.33.08%19 594
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION1.73%17 672
PURE STORAGE, INC.40.82%9 232
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-13.20%4 043
MAXELL, LTD.14.23%639
INNODISK CORPORATION22.59%604