NetApp and Proact: The power of together

Since 1998, NetApp and data management specialist Proact have been long-term successful partners, delivering value to our mutual customers. Over the years, Proact has provided NetApp® solutions to its clients, backed up by professional support services, managed cloud services, and certified technology expertise covering several European markets. This partnership has led to great success for both companies and has allowed us to grow and innovate together.

In a brand-new video, you can hear from Per Sedihn, CTO of the Proact Group, and Fredrik Nygren, senior SE manager at NetApp Sweden. They discuss the relationship between Proact and NetApp and how we best serve our customers-together.

In the video, Nygren Fredrik talks about the importance of the partnership between the two companies: