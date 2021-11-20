Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NetApp, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NetApp and Proact: The power of together

11/20/2021 | 05:24am EST
Since 1998, NetApp and data management specialist Proact have been long-term successful partners, delivering value to our mutual customers. Over the years, Proact has provided NetApp® solutions to its clients, backed up by professional support services, managed cloud services, and certified technology expertise covering several European markets. This partnership has led to great success for both companies and has allowed us to grow and innovate together.

In a brand-new video, you can hear from Per Sedihn, CTO of the Proact Group, and Fredrik Nygren, senior SE manager at NetApp Sweden. They discuss the relationship between Proact and NetApp and how we best serve our customers-together.

In the video, Nygren Fredrik talks about the importance of the partnership between the two companies:

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 10:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 261 M - -
Net income 2022 907 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 2,33%
Capitalization 19 232 M 19 232 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 86,00 $
Average target price 94,05 $
Spread / Average Target 9,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.29.83%19 232
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION1.14%17 457
PURE STORAGE, INC.22.47%7 894
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.52%3 831
INNODISK CORPORATION21.99%601
MAXELL, LTD.6.61%596