I like to look back at how IT has evolved over the years and at my experience on that journey. I have found myself at the sharp end of several significant outages, which can be summarized as being caused by not enough electricity, the wrong type of electricity, or far too much water in the data center. The conclusion from these events was "Disaster is inevitable, plan accordingly." Booting the large mainframe from tape was probably the pinnacle of those outages. In case you are wondering, it worked, and I was pleased that I had:

a.) Identified the capability.

b.) Included it in the plan.

c.) Tested it beforehand.

Time moves on, and for many in IT, the disaster recovery (DR) plan remains a constant feature, but with an ever-changing core. New infrastructure, platforms, and software technologies mean that evaluation is ongoing. Provision of DR capability, including backup, is often viewed as a necessary but costly insurance policy.

Enterprise cloud computing presents an opportunity to drive new efficiencies and cost savings through the DR plan, processes, and products. Looking at the predictions of the IT industry analysts and pundits, DR and backup feature at the top of their top 10 predictions for cloud adoption. The big questions are:

How do I deploy DR in the cloud with speed and scale?

How do I go about creating DR and backup in the cloud without creating yet another silo?

How do I maintain consistent DR and backup operations across the hybrid cloud?

How do I protect my investment in staff skills, experience, and knowledge?

Many tens of thousands of NetApp customers are also VMware customers. The integration of NetApp® and VMware technologies has a 20-year heritage. Today we see both companies in the market with robust compute and storage virtualization SDS cloud offerings. The integration between NetApp and VMware on premises and in the cloud means that customers can move their operations, such as DR and backup, to the cloud quickly and with minimal intervention.