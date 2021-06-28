Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetApp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NetApp : Boost performance with NVIDIA Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage

06/28/2021 | 10:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NVIDIA Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage (MIO GDS) enables a direct data path for direct memory access (DMA) transfers between GPU memory and storage, which avoids a bounce buffer through the CPU. The direct path increases system bandwidth and decreases the latency and utilization load on the CPU. With this performance improvement, for example, oil and gas refineries can pinpoint drill locations in half the time. And weather services can run climate simulations up to six times faster to identify extreme weather patterns.

GDS provides value in many ways:

  • Bandwidth is two to eight times higher with data transfers directly between storage and GPU.
  • Latency is lower, because data transfers don't fault and don't go through a bounce buffer.
  • Access to petabytes of storage can be at higher bandwidth than with local storage or local CPU memory.
  • Use of DMA engines near storage is less invasive to CPU load and doesn't interfere with GPU load.
  • The GPU becomes the highest-bandwidth computing engine.
  • Bandwidth into GPU memory from CPU memory, local storage, and remote storage can be additively combined to nearly saturate the bandwidth into and out of the GPUs.

The NVIDIA DGX POD reference architecture combines NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, NVIDIA InfiniBand networking, and storage solutions into fully integrated offerings that are verified and ready to deploy. As a key NVIDIA partner, NetApp offers two solutions for DGX A100 systems. One is based on NetApp® AFF systems, and the other is based on NetApp EF-Series EF600 arrays with BeeGFS.

If your enterprise plans to run many distributed jobs using GPUs, and if you plan to use NFS and the rich data management available in NetApp ONTAP®, AFF solutions are a great fit. If you have fewer jobs using GPUs for long-running training operations and require the extreme performance of a parallel file system, consider NetApp E-Series solutions. Both solutions are accompanied by a reference architecture that includes observed bandwidth, IOPS, and training performance results under certain testing conditions. And ONTAP AI is also available in an integrated solution, with your choice of three preconfigured offerings that include installation and support.

Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage enables data to move directly from the NetApp EF600 systems into GPU memory, bypassing the CPU. Direct memory access from storage to GPU relieves the CPU I/O bottleneck, increasing performance.

BeeGFS is a parallel file system that provides great flexibility and is key to meeting the needs of diverse and evolving AI workloads. Today, NetApp EF-Series storage systems supercharge BeeGFS storage and metadata services by offloading RAID and other storage tasks, including drive monitoring and wear detection. BeeGFS GDS with EF-Series for both DGX POD and NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD configurations will be generally available in the near future but can be used now for proofs of concept. Support for ONTAP AI will follow later in the year. To learn more, visit www.NetApp.com/ai.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 14:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETAPP, INC.
10:54aNETAPP  : Boost performance with NVIDIA Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage
PU
06/25NETAPP  : Raymond James Upgrades NetApp to Outperform From Market Perform; Price..
MT
06/22NETAPP  : 3D interactive tour of ONTAP AI
PU
06/22INTRODUCING SNAPCENTER 4.5 : A must-read for IT administrators
PU
06/22NETAPP  : StorageGRID is Splunk SmartStore ready
PU
06/22NETAPP  : Acquires France-Based Data Mechanics for Undisclosed Sum
MT
06/22NETAPP  : Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data A..
BU
06/22NETAPP  : What's next with multicloud deployments, according to your colleagues
PU
06/21NETAPP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
06/21NETAPP  : FlexPod for your full-stack AI and complete AI lifecycle
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 133 M - -
Net income 2022 796 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 18 402 M 18 402 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 82,44 $
Average target price 84,04 $
Spread / Average Target 1,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP, INC.24.46%18 402
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION27.73%21 682
PURE STORAGE, INC.-11.54%5 665
MAXELL HOLDINGS, LTD.-1.40%566
NETLIST, INC.329.55%559
INNODISK CORPORATION12.95%554