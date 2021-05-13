Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetApp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/13 11:29:44 am
75.255 USD   +1.23%
11:08aNETAPP  : Intelligent video analytics in healthcare
PU
05/12NETAPP  : The future of financial services IT
PU
05/12KUBESAFE + NETAPP : Kubernetes backup with ONTAP storage
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NetApp : Intelligent video analytics in healthcare

05/13/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

You would think that the question of handwashing as a simple and effective means of controlling intrahospital infections would be completely settled in 2021. After all, it has been over 170 years since Ignaz Semmelweis argued that handwashing before each patient examination was necessary to control widespread maternal mortality in hospital settings. Even though that simple intervention virtually eliminated postpartum infections and deaths, the medical establishment rejected his ideas and ridiculed him, which hastened his early death at age 47. Joseph Lister, the father of modern antisepsis, said this about Semmelweis: 'I think with the greatest admiration of him and his achievement and it fills me with joy that at last he is given the respect due to him.'

Handwashing in healthcare today

As clear and exhaustive as the data is on the effectiveness of handwashing to prevent healthcare-acquired infections, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control says that 'on average, healthcare providers clean their hands less than half of the times they should.' In Japan, studies have demonstrated that hand hygiene rates were suboptimal and lower than reported adherence rates from other international studies. There's similar worrying evidence from global studies that found baseline hand hygiene compliance was below 50%. As a result of these observations, global campaigns have tried to improve handwashing in healthcare. There's also an international organization dedicated to fighting nosocomial infections-the International Nosocomial Infection Control Consortium-that focuses on hand hygiene and has sponsored multidimensional interventions to improve handwashing adherence around the world. As necessary as these interventions are, the problem of hand hygiene in healthcare settings is still a widespread global problem.

How can technology help?

In many parts of the world, video cameras are widely used for securitypurposes in healthcare. The video feeds captured by those cameras are largely monitored by human beings, as opposed to being fed to analytics tools. At the same time, machine-learning methods excel at computer vision tasks such as identification and segmentation. Bringing these two strands together seems like a logical approach. It can harness the advancements in AI and computer hardware to help solve a problem that negatively affects patients and healthcare institutions around the world.

With that in mind, NetApp has combined our experience in video data management with NetApp® E-Series systems and our partner NVIDIA's Clara Guardian application framework for multimodal AI deployment in healthcare. Our objective is simple: Bring together outstanding technology to help solve the handwashing problem in healthcare. By harnessing the existing video camera infrastructure in a healthcare institution and directing the live video streams to appropriately trained neural networks, we can identify handwashing noncompliance. That data can be aggregated and used to shape not only general campaigns, but also specific interventions focused on those people who might need more training and attention.

Improving hand hygiene in healthcare benefits patients, clinicians, and all other stakeholders alike. By automating the detection of opportunities for improvement, we hope to add a valuable tool to healthcare worldwide. Are you interested? Contact me at Esteban.Rubens@NetApp.com.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 15:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETAPP, INC.
11:08aNETAPP  : Intelligent video analytics in healthcare
PU
05/12NETAPP  : The future of financial services IT
PU
05/12KUBESAFE + NETAPP : Kubernetes backup with ONTAP storage
PU
05/11NETAPP  : Transforms Unified Partner Program to Differentiate and Position Partn..
BU
05/10NETAPP  : Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Webcast
AQ
05/10NETAPP  : Jordi Botifoll has been appointed as NetApp's new Vice President for I..
PU
05/06BEEGFS FOR AI : Fact versus fiction
PU
05/06NETAPP  : Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Webcast
BU
05/05NETAPP  : President César Cernuda Presented with the Officer's Cross in the Orde..
PU
05/04NETAPP  : Robotic Process Automation in Healthcare
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 686 M - -
Net income 2021 594 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 16 548 M 16 548 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 10 800
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 75,36 $
Last Close Price 74,34 $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP, INC.15.85%16 548
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION23.04%19 729
PURE STORAGE, INC.-24.68%4 824
MAXELL HOLDINGS, LTD.0.31%583
INNODISK CORPORATION2.41%493
NETLIST, INC.217.61%413