NetApp : Keystone meets you where you are

04/13/2021 | 11:32am EDT
With spring springing, I can't help but hum the Beach Boys. Wouldn't it be nice… if there was one orchestration tool for creating, provisioning, migrating and managing your storage on prem or in the cloud? Wouldn't it be nice if you could reduce storage costs with automatic data tiering? Wouldn't it be nice if you could get 20 percent burst capacity at no additional cost, so you can meet your data storage demands without overbuying or overprovisioning? Wouldn't it be nice if you could be proactive about your storage health?

You know it seems the more we talk about itIt only makes it worse to live without it
But let's talk about it
Oh, wouldn't it be nice?

- The Beach Boys

Well of course you can get all this and more with NetApp Keystone Flex Subscription. Last month I sat down with Sheila Rohra to learn more about NetApp Keystone, and the interview really struck me. Our competitors are big on promises and flashy pitches, and short on delivering a cloud-like experience on prem that meets you where you are and provides a bridge to the cloud.

That's what NetApp Keystone Flex subscription delivers:

  • Path to the cloud at your pace. NetApp Keystone brings best of data center storage performance and security into the public cloud experience.
  • Flexible entry. NetApp Keystone offers a better set of capabilities with low entry points of 100TiB and 1 year term.
  • Burst capacity. Meet demand without overbuying or over provisioning. Burst to the cloud, tier to the cloud, back up to the cloud, and create a disaster recovery in the cloud strategy.
  • Intelligent visibility. ActiveIQ gives you the ability to create detailed reports, manage your flex subscription, monitor the health of your storage, and be automatically alerted by our support team.

So if you're looking for a subscription to hybrid cloud storage, you don't need to wonder 'wouldn't it be nice.' Learn more at https://www.netapp.com/dell-vs-netapp/keystone-data-storage/

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 15:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
