NetApp, Inc.    NTAP

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

NetApp : Organizations thrive on VDI

03/11/2021 | 11:06am EST
Cultivate effective VDI insights that enable you to hit the ground, and the new year, running. Don't take our word for it. Watch how the University of Cambridge and Swizznet transformed their VDI environment with scale and performance - while cutting IT costs in half.

Keeping financial applications simple and affordable

Much like university researchers, tech companies also need to keep up with the ever-growing data and resources in and out of the cloud. Swizznet's mission is to unlock the power of the cloud through simple to use, scalable platforms. Their thousands of clients with thousands of users each add and delete resources, services, and applications on a daily basis. They needed a solution that could serve these busy users efficiently while optimizing resources without breaking the bank.

Enter NetApp VDS. With NetApp VDS, Swizznet had the power to quickly deploy remote desktop solutions to clients, enabling them to get productive immediately, work anywhere, at any time.

The cloud-based attributes, the console, the capabilities, the tools, all empower us to be a competitive service provider in the market today.

Bob Hollander, President & CEO, Swizznet

With NetApp VDS, Swizznet estimates they'll see 50% or greater cost savings. Swizznet is now experiencing fast virtual desktop deployment, automated virtual desktop management, and optimized & scalable virtual desktop capacity. That means they can spend less time worrying about IT resources, and more time delivering their applications.

Meeting the demands of higher education

When the University of Cambridge in London needed to modernize IT systems and move to a private cloud environment, they needed a solution that would support day-to-day tasks for 3,800 students and staff - without sacrificing performance or SLAs for big projects. How big? We're talking nuclear physics simulations and big data analysis - a lot of data to centralize, consolidate, and migrate. And now that so many members of the university's community work and learn remotely, IT had to support higher traffic levels from off-site locations, at all times.

The University of Cambridge turned to NetApp HCI. NetApp HCI gave the university's IT the advantage of the cloud, scaling storage and compute as needed. This approach reduced software licensing costs, built flexibility, and guaranteed app performance.

Our partnership with NetApp allows us to consolidate many of our services and saving much needed resources while delivering to staff and students' needs in the 'New Normal'.

Stephen Hoensch, head of Frontline Services at the University of Cambridge

With NetApp HCI, the university is shaping a centralized, consistent experience and keep services that engage students, staff, and researchers running smoothly.

Learn more

You don't have to be a major university or top tech company to reap the benefits of virtual desktop solutions. Your workforce, whatever it looks like or wherever its located, deserves to have their apps and data in the right place at the right time, on premises, in the cloud, or both.

NetApp's VDI solutions allow you to deliver predictable VDI performance for all desktops, databases, and applications in your end-user computing environment, with a highly flexible and efficient architecture that is simple to deploy and manage. Your digital workspace is ready - give them the freedom they need to work anywhere with a powerful user experience - regardless of team size, location, or application complexity.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 16:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 686 M - -
Net income 2021 594 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 14 839 M 14 839 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 10 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 73,36 $
Last Close Price 66,66 $
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP, INC.-2.46%14 839
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.18.01%65 743
HP INC.22.65%37 722
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION25.17%20 380
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY25.40%19 712
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC20.90%17 735
