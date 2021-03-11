NetApp : Organizations thrive on VDI

Cultivate effective VDI insights that enable you to hit the ground, and the new year, running. Don't take our word for it. Watch how the University of Cambridge and Swizznet transformed their VDI environment with scale and performance - while cutting IT costs in half.

Keeping financial applications simple and affordable

Much like university researchers, tech companies also need to keep up with the ever-growing data and resources in and out of the cloud. Swizznet's mission is to unlock the power of the cloud through simple to use, scalable platforms. Their thousands of clients with thousands of users each add and delete resources, services, and applications on a daily basis. They needed a solution that could serve these busy users efficiently while optimizing resources without breaking the bank.

Enter NetApp VDS. With NetApp VDS, Swizznet had the power to quickly deploy remote desktop solutions to clients, enabling them to get productive immediately, work anywhere, at any time.

The cloud-based attributes, the console, the capabilities, the tools, all empower us to be a competitive service provider in the market today.

Bob Hollander, President & CEO, Swizznet

With NetApp VDS, Swizznet estimates they'll see 50% or greater cost savings. Swizznet is now experiencing fast virtual desktop deployment, automated virtual desktop management, and optimized & scalable virtual desktop capacity. That means they can spend less time worrying about IT resources, and more time delivering their applications.

Meeting the demands of higher education

When the University of Cambridge in London needed to modernize IT systems and move to a private cloud environment, they needed a solution that would support day-to-day tasks for 3,800 students and staff - without sacrificing performance or SLAs for big projects. How big? We're talking nuclear physics simulations and big data analysis - a lot of data to centralize, consolidate, and migrate. And now that so many members of the university's community work and learn remotely, IT had to support higher traffic levels from off-site locations, at all times.

The University of Cambridge turned to NetApp HCI. NetApp HCI gave the university's IT the advantage of the cloud, scaling storage and compute as needed. This approach reduced software licensing costs, built flexibility, and guaranteed app performance.

Our partnership with NetApp allows us to consolidate many of our services and saving much needed resources while delivering to staff and students' needs in the 'New Normal'.

Stephen Hoensch, head of Frontline Services at the University of Cambridge

With NetApp HCI, the university is shaping a centralized, consistent experience and keep services that engage students, staff, and researchers running smoothly.

Learn more

You don't have to be a major university or top tech company to reap the benefits of virtual desktop solutions. Your workforce, whatever it looks like or wherever its located, deserves to have their apps and data in the right place at the right time, on premises, in the cloud, or both.

NetApp's VDI solutions allow you to deliver predictable VDI performance for all desktops, databases, and applications in your end-user computing environment, with a highly flexible and efficient architecture that is simple to deploy and manage. Your digital workspace is ready - give them the freedom they need to work anywhere with a powerful user experience - regardless of team size, location, or application complexity.