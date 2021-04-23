Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetApp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTAP

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NetApp : Using VMware Tanzu with ONTAP to accelerate your Kubernetes journey

04/23/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Do you think that deploying infrastructure to support the development of next-generation cloud-native applications running on Kubernetes is too daunting a challenge? It's a challenge that can be overcome. It doesn't require investing in totally new data centers or abandoning your on-premises investments to go all-in on public cloud. Thanks to a strong partnership between VMware and NetApp, you can leverage the trusted vSphere hypervisor and ONTAP 9 storage systems already in your core, edge, and cloud.

You use your NetApp storage systems and NetApp's ONTAP® software the world's #1 storage operating system, optimizing compute and storage together with the NetApp FlexPod® platform, because that's the leading converged infrastructure solution that adopts a private or hybrid multicloud approach to Kubernetes with VMware Tanzu. Tanzu is VMware's vSphere-integrated Kubernetes (K8s) solution for modern development of cloud-native applications. Tanzu lets you use your IT staff's existing vSphere skills to make the transition easy and successful.

You might have noticed that the NetApp virtual appliance for Virtual Storage Console (VSC), VASA Provider, and Storage Replication adapter (SRA) was recently reintroduced with ONTAP 9.8 as ONTAP tools for VMware vSphere, or just ONTAP tools for short. Along with this new name is a new focus on simplification.

In addition to visual and branding simplification, you'll find a host of other changes and new features. For example, you get to use simple scale-out datastores based on NetApp ONTAP FlexGroup volumes and new, easier-to-use storage capability profiles.

What you might not have noticed is that NetApp has also verified support for First Class Disks (FCDs) using VMware virtual volumes at a massive scale. Along with FCD support is support for VMware Tanzu.

Tanzu extends vSphere's native Storage Policy Based Management (SPBM) to provide storage services automatically as K8s storage classes, without you having to do any configuration of storage classes within Kubernetes.

Join me in the first video in a multipart series on deploying VMware Tanzu with NetApp's ONTAP data management platform:

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 15:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETAPP, INC.
11:06aNETAPP  : Using VMware Tanzu with ONTAP to accelerate your Kubernetes journey
PU
04/22NETAPP  : Welcome back Aston Martin! F1 cars and Oracle databases need to go fas..
PU
04/21NETAPP  : The power of three
PU
04/20NETAPP  : Get the balance right. The right storage for every workload
PU
04/19INSIDER TRENDS : NetApp Insider Converts Option/Derivative Security Sells Portio..
MT
04/19NETAPP  : How data is transforming the UK health system
PU
04/16THE 7 R'S : Why infrastructure is critical to your application cloud migration
PU
04/15NETAPP  : Moves Headquarters to New Silicon Valley Offices Designed for the Futu..
BU
04/14NETAPP  : FinOps helps NetApp optimize cost efficiencies for cloud-led software ..
PU
04/13NETAPP  : Keystone meets you where you are
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 686 M - -
Net income 2021 594 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 16 806 M 16 806 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 10 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 75,36 $
Last Close Price 75,50 $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP, INC.14.60%16 806
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION25.40%20 282
PURE STORAGE, INC.-9.24%5 752
MAXELL HOLDINGS, LTD.13.14%665
INNODISK CORPORATION6.63%512
NETLIST, INC.272.34%484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ