  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetApp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
71.96 USD   +8.46%
04:23pNetapp : to participate in upcoming technology conference
PU
12:01pUBS Adjusts NetApp Price Target to $77 From $74, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10:20aNorthland Capital Adjusts Price Target on NetApp to $89 From $86, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NetApp : to participate in upcoming technology conference

06/01/2023 | 04:23pm EDT
San Jose, CA - Thursday, June 1, 2023 - NetAppTM (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the following conference:

BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference
Mike Berry, EVP, finance and CFO
June 6, 2023
8:40 - 9:10 a.m. Pacific Time

A live audio Webcast of the presentation will be available at investors.netapp.com. An audio Webcast archive of each event will be available after the conferences.

About NetApp
NetApp is a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software, and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people-anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Attachments

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 20:22:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NETAPP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 324 M - -
Net income 2023 1 216 M - -
Net cash 2023 698 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 3,01%
Capitalization 14 193 M 14 193 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 66,35 $
Average target price 73,32 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.10.47%14 193
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.11.41%32 705
HP INC.15.11%28 652
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-2.76%18 631
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.59.06%14 598
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC14.24%12 446
