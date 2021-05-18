Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetApp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/18 02:41:38 pm
77.47 USD   -1.24%
02:12pONE RIOT, ONE RANGER : How Many People in a Meeting is Too Many?
PU
11:08aNETAPP  : Choosing the right data migration is the key to success
PU
05/17NVIDIA DGX POD RACING : Qualifying laps
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

One Riot, One Ranger: How Many People in a Meeting is Too Many?

05/18/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Now that Zoom is everyone's virtual version of a conference room, it's easier than ever to overload the attendee list. After all, adding names to the invitation takes just a few clicks. Why risk leaving anyone out?

But before you reflexively add 20 people to every Zoom invitation, step back and think about what the meeting needs to accomplish, and who needs to take ownership of the action items.

If you're collaborating at the start of a project to make sure that everyone's input is considered, or at the end of a project where many people's buy-in is required, then 20 attendees, with their 20 different perspectives, might make sense. But if you're meeting about a project phase where one or two people are empowered to take action, prune your attendee list strategically.

Involving more than the necessary number of people dilutes responsibility and accountability, delays action, and diminishes your ability to achieve your goals. I like the advice given in a 2018 Inc. article to make meetings more productive by limiting most of them to 7 people, plus or minus 2-that is, 5 to 9 attendees.

If you're tempted to add more than a handful of people to a meeting invitation, consider this story.

In the 1890s in El Paso, Texas, an illegal heavyweight boxing match was set to take place. The mayor, concerned about controlling the rowdy crowds expected for the fight, called in the Texas Rangers, who would arrive by train.

When the mayor met the train, a single Texas Ranger stepped down onto the platform. The mayor asked, 'Where are the others?' And the lawman is said to have answered: 'We're the Texas Rangers. One riot, one ranger.'

In other words, given a task at hand-or a meeting to be organized-involve only as many people as necessary to get the job done.

I like the message of 'One riot, one Ranger' so much that I have a NetApp jacket with that saying on it. Other reminders might work better for you. But in any case, here's to everyone enjoying better focused, more productive, more satisfying meetings in the future.

Tell me, what's your rule of thumb for determining the ideal meeting size?

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 18:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETAPP, INC.
02:12pONE RIOT, ONE RANGER : How Many People in a Meeting is Too Many?
PU
11:08aNETAPP  : Choosing the right data migration is the key to success
PU
05/17NVIDIA DGX POD RACING : Qualifying laps
PU
05/17NETAPP  : Using AI to identify COVID-19 lesions in lung CT scans
PU
05/14CONTINUOUSLY AVAILABLE FILE SHARES : SQL Server databases demand it. Azure NetAp..
PU
05/14NETAPP  : Choose wisely you must
PU
05/13NETAPP  : Intelligent video analytics in healthcare
PU
05/12NETAPP  : The future of financial services IT
PU
05/12KUBESAFE + NETAPP : Kubernetes backup with ONTAP storage
PU
05/11NETAPP  : Transforms Unified Partner Program to Differentiate and Position Partn..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 686 M - -
Net income 2021 594 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 17 461 M 17 461 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 10 800
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 75,36 $
Last Close Price 78,44 $
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP, INC.18.51%17 461
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION29.75%23 419
PURE STORAGE, INC.-20.21%5 111
MAXELL HOLDINGS, LTD.-3.50%562
INNODISK CORPORATION-0.90%445
NETLIST, INC.220.09%416