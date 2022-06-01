Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetApp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 04:00:00 pm EDT
72.51 USD   +0.78%
05:28pNETAPP : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:32pNETAPP : Supplementary Commentary
PU
04:18pNetApp Fiscal Q4 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise; Company Issues Fiscal Q1, FY23 Outlook
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : NetApp, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 01, 2022

06/01/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the NetApp Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Kris Newton, Vice...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 318 M - -
Net income 2022 902 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 883 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 16 136 M 16 136 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 72,51 $
Average target price 92,68 $
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.-21.79%16 011
HP INC.3.11%40 913
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-11.09%37 362
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-1.08%20 282
WESTERN DIGITAL-6.93%19 006
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-25.06%18 191