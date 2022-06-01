Transcript : NetApp, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 01, 2022

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Let's all cycle!
The SPAC
Cybersecurity
Artificial Intelligence
Fintechs
The Golden Age of Video Games
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
In Vino Veritas
The future of mobility
Cybersecurity
Smart City
The SPAC
Artificial Intelligence
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
NetApp, Inc.
News
Summary
NTAP
US64110D1046
NETAPP, INC.
(NTAP)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
06/01 04:00:00 pm EDT
72.51
USD
+0.78%
05:28p
NETAPP
: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:32p
NETAPP
: Supplementary Commentary
PU
04:18p
NetApp Fiscal Q4 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise; Company Issues Fiscal Q1, FY23 Outlook
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Transcript : NetApp, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 01, 2022
06/01/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the NetApp Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Kris Newton, Vice...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about NETAPP, INC.
05:28p
NETAPP
: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:32p
NETAPP
: Supplementary Commentary
PU
04:18p
NetApp Fiscal Q4 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise; Company Issues Fiscal Q1, FY23 Outlook
MT
04:12p
NETAPP
: reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results - Form 8-K
PU
04:06p
NetApp Guides for Q1 Earnings of $1.05-$1.15 on Revenue of $1.475-$1.625 Billion, vs. C..
MT
04:03p
Earnings Flash (NTAP) NETAPP Posts Q4 Revenue $1.68B, vs. Street Est of $1.681B
MT
04:03p
NetApp Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
BU
04:02p
Earnings Flash (NTAP) NETAPP Posts Q4 EPS $1.42, vs. Street Est of $1.28
MT
12:10p
EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY
: NetApp Inc, 36.4% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.2% Sensitive
MT
08:20a
NetApp Favors Upside Moves Off Earnings-Driven After-Hours Trade
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETAPP, INC.
05/25
JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target for NetApp to $100 From $110, Reiterates Overweight..
MT
04/12
Morgan Stanley Downgrades NetApp to Equalweight From Overweight; Price Target is $91
MT
04/05
UBS Initiates Coverage on NetApp With Neutral Rating, $91 Price Target
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
6 318 M
-
-
Net income 2022
902 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
1 883 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
18,4x
Yield 2022
2,76%
Capitalization
16 136 M
16 136 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,26x
EV / Sales 2023
2,05x
Nbr of Employees
11 000
Free-Float
99,8%
More Financials
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
72,51 $
Average target price
92,68 $
Spread / Average Target
27,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian
Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego
President
Michael J. Berry
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens
Independent Chairman
William H. Miller
Chief Information Officer & SVP
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.
-21.79%
16 011
HP INC.
3.11%
40 913
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
-11.09%
37 362
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
-1.08%
20 282
WESTERN DIGITAL
-6.93%
19 006
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC
-25.06%
18 191
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave