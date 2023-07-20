Netcall PLC - Bedford-based customer engagement software provider - Expects revenue for year ended June 30 of GBP36.0 million, up 18% from GBP30.5 million the year before. Says adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation will be around GBP8.0 million, up 25% from GBP6.4 million a year prior. Attributes growth to sales in cloud offerings, with cloud annual contract value up by 21% to GBP18.1 million from GBP15.0 million. Adds it has renewed a USD19 million three-year cloud subscription contract with an unnamed financial services firm. Says contract is now for five years and valued at USD20 million.

Chief Executive Officer Henrik Bang said: "Underpinned by a robust balance sheet, strong pipeline of new business and increasing visibility, we look forward with confidence in the group's long-term prospects."

Current stock price: 100.50 pence, down 11% on Thursday in London

12-month change: up 15%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.