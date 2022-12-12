Netcapital Announces Revenue Growth of 71% for First Half of Fiscal

2023

Conference call to be held tomorrow, December 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET

BOSTON, MA - December 12, 2022 - Netcapital Inc.(Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the "Company"), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2023 ended October 31, 2022.

"Continuing strong business trends fueled our growth across multiple financial and operating measures in the second quarter," commented Cecilia Lenk, CEO of Netcapital Inc. "Our portfolio companies continued to perform well, and portal activity both from private companies seeking capital and private investors funding innovation remains solid. We look forward to similar trends in the second half of our fiscal year 2023."

Jason Frishman, CEO of Netcapital Funding Portal Inc., commented, "We have hosted many exciting and lucrative offerings over the past six months and will continue to feature inspiring success stories by our clients in our communications to Netcapital stakeholders. The key purpose of our business is to mentor and support entrepreneurs in their journeys. It's rewarding to see the benefits of our services as these startups build, expand, and prosper."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue growth of 48% year-over-year to $1.8 million

year-over-year to $1.8 million Positive operating income compared to operating loss in the year-ago quarter

year-ago quarter Diluted earnings per share of $0.04 compared to loss per share of ($0.10) in the year-ago quarter

year-ago quarter Equity securities at fair value of $15.1 million at October 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 million at October 31, 2022

First Half Fiscal 2023 Highlights