Netcapital Announces Revenue Growth of 71% for First Half of Fiscal 2023

Conference call to be held tomorrow, December 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2023 ended October 31, 2022.

“Continuing strong business trends fueled our growth across multiple financial and operating measures in the second quarter,” commented Cecilia Lenk, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “Our portfolio companies continued to perform well, and portal activity both from private companies seeking capital and private investors funding innovation remains solid. We look forward to similar trends in the second half of our fiscal year 2023.”

Jason Frishman, CEO of Netcapital Funding Portal Inc., commented, “We have hosted many exciting and lucrative offerings over the past six months and will continue to feature inspiring success stories by our clients in our communications to Netcapital stakeholders. The key purpose of our business is to mentor and support entrepreneurs in their journeys. It’s rewarding to see the benefits of our services as these startups build, expand, and prosper.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue growth of 48% year-over-year to $1.8 million

Positive operating income compared to operating loss in the year-ago quarter

Diluted earnings per share of $0.04 compared to loss per share of ($0.10) in the year-ago quarter

Equity securities at fair value of $15.1 million at October 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 million at October 31, 2022

First Half Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Revenue growth of 71% year-over-year to $3.1 million

Positive operating income compared to operating loss of $1.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022

Equity securities at fair value increased 18% compared to $12.9 million at April 30, 2022

Paid down $1 million in debt, closed a $5 million underwritten public offering, and uplisted to Nasdaq in July 2022

For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital’s operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2022, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call tomorrow, December 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138

Conference entry code: 914548

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be made available in the Investors section of the company’s website.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

NETCAPITAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Assets: October 31, 2022

(Unaudited) April 30, 2022

(Audited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,565,242 $ 473,925 Related party receivable 668 668 Accounts receivable net 2,269,800 2,433,900 Other receivables 16,604 — Prepaid expenses 39,236 5,694 Total current assets 3,891,550 2,914,187 Deposits 6,300 6,300 Notes receivable – related parties 202,000 202,000 Purchased technology, net 15,494,542 15,536,704 Investment in affiliate 240,080 240,080 Equity securities at fair value 15,112,601 12,861,253 Total assets $ 34,947,073 $ 31,760,524 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable Trade $ 451,903 $ 536,508 Related party 75,204 378,077 Accrued expenses 250,179 229,867 Stock subscription payable 10,000 33,400 Deferred revenue 660 2,532 Interest payable 270,083 222,295 Deferred tax liability, net 779,000 977,000 Related party debt 19,660 22,860 Secured note payable 400,000 1,400,000 Current portion of SBA loans 1,896,737 1,890,727 Loan payable - bank 34,324 34,324 Convertible notes payable — 300,000 Total current liabilities 4,187,750 6,027,590 Long-term liabilities: Long-term SBA loans, less current portion 489,063 495,073 Total liabilities 4,676,813 6,522,663 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized, 4,312,777 and 2,934,344 shares issued and outstanding 4,313 2,934 Shares to be issued 244,250 244,250 Capital in excess of par value 27,263,174 22,479,769 Retained earnings 2,758,523 2,510,908 Total stockholders' equity 30,270,260 25,237,861 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 34,947,073 $ 31,760,524

NETCAPITAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended October 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 October 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 Revenues $ 1,778,973 $ 1,199,822 $ 3,119,546 $ 1,825,009 Costs of services 36,235 17,775 57,298 46,080 Gross profit 1,742,738 1,182,047 3,062,248 1,778,929 Costs and expenses: Consulting expense 199,781 183,030 325,392 365,635 Marketing 32,882 22,000 40,662 43,826 Rent 17,187 10,481 34,399 22,611 Payroll and payroll related expenses 876,908 730,296 1,646,848 1,791,655 General and administrative costs 280,815 561,370 673,112 956,422 Total costs and expenses 1,407,573 1,507,177 2,720,413 3,180,149 Operating income (loss) 335,165 (325,130 ) 341,835 (1,401,220 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (22,978 ) (35,026 ) (59,290 ) (70,271 ) Gain on debt conversion — — 224,260 — Amortization of intangible assets (21,081 ) — (42,162 ) — Realized loss on sale of investment — — (406,060 ) — Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities (8,968 ) — (8,968 ) 3,275,745 Total other income (expense) (53,027 ) (35,026 ) (292,220 ) 3,205,474 Net income (loss) before taxes 282,138 (360,156 ) 49,615 1,804,254 Income tax expense (benefit) 99,000 (86,000 ) (198,000 ) 621,000 Net income $ 183,138 $ (274,156 ) $ 247,615 $ 1,183,254 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.48 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.47 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 4,289,802 2,718,383 3,729,174 2,462,251 Diluted 4,290,052 2,718,383 3,729,424 2,497,808

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005786/en/