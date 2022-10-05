Netcapital Founding Client Vantem Global Now Backed by Bill Gates' Energy Fund

Vantem Global engagement with Netcapital included strategic counsel, marketing, and capital raising

Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced that Vantem Global, a startup that was among the first clients of Netcapital Advisors and completed a round of financing through Netcapital Funding Portal, is now backed by Bill Gates' energy fund Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

“It is always rewarding to watch early-stage companies funded by our platform continue to grow and gain broad investor support as they execute their vision,” said Jason Frishman, CEO of Netcapital Funding Portal Inc. “Vantem Global is a great example of how online capital raising can support the early days of a company as it builds its business and establishes its footprint. We congratulate Vantem for its business achievements to date and in gaining the confidence of a world-class investment fund.”

Vantem Global, innovator of net zero building module units with up to 5x energy efficiency, has constructed over three million square feet of living space across six countries.

Netcapital’s management consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, helps companies at all stages to raise capital. Netcapital Advisors provides strategic advice, technology consulting and online marketing services to assist with fundraising campaigns on the Netcapital platform. It also acts as an incubator and accelerator, taking equity stakes in select disruptive start-ups.

Netcapital.com hosts an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, while investors are able to invest from almost anywhere in the world, at any time, with just a few clicks. Securities offerings on the portal are accessible through individual offering pages, where companies include product or service details, market size, competitive advantages, and financial documents. Companies can accept investment from virtually anyone, including friends, family, customers, and employees.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005502/en/