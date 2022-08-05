Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netcapital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCPL   US64113L1035

NETCAPITAL INC.

(NCPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:33 2022-08-05 am EDT
3.700 USD   +6.63%
09:24aNetcapital Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
07/22Top Premarket Decliners
MT
07/15NETCAPITAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Netcapital Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

08/05/2022 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”) (previously OTCQX: NCPL), a digital private markets ecosystem, today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 results after the market closes on Monday, August 8, 2022 and will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

Conference Call Information

To access the call, please dial 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138 and use the following access code: 860883.

For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be made available on the company’s website.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NETCAPITAL INC.
09:24aNetcapital Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Dat..
BU
07/22Top Premarket Decliners
MT
07/15NETCAPITAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity ..
AQ
07/15Netcapital Closes $5 Million Stock Sale
MT
07/15Netcapital Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering
BU
07/14NETCAPITAL INC.(NASDAQCM : NCPL) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
07/13SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Decline Wednesday
MT
07/13SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
07/13Netcapital Shares Drop in Nasdaq Trading Debut Wednesday
MT
07/13Netcapital to Seek Acquisitions
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,72 M - -
Net income 2021 1,47 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,85 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,2 M 10,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 5,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart NETCAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Netcapital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cecilia Lenk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Coreen Sarah Kraysler Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Avi Liss Secretary & Independent Director
Steven Geary Independent Director
Martin Kay Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETCAPITAL INC.0.00%10
PLUS500 LTD.23.63%1 976
HYPOPORT SE-53.23%1 540