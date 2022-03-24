Netcapital Inc. to Host Third Quarter Earnings Call

Investor conference call to be held March 30th at 12:00 pm ET

Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL), a digital private markets ecosystem, will discuss third quarter and fiscal year-to-date financial and business results via an investor conference call on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET. To join the call, please use the following access numbers:

844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138

Conference entry code: 774881

Those unable to listen to the call live may access a replay via the Investors section of Netcapital Inc.’s website: www.netcapitalinc.com.

For additional disclosure regarding operating results, please refer to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended January 31, 2022, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

