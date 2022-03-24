Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Netcapital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCPL   US64113L1035

NETCAPITAL INC.

(NCPL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Netcapital Inc. to Host Third Quarter Earnings Call

03/24/2022 | 06:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor conference call to be held March 30th at 12:00 pm ET

Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL), a digital private markets ecosystem, will discuss third quarter and fiscal year-to-date financial and business results via an investor conference call on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET. To join the call, please use the following access numbers:

844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138
Conference entry code: 774881

Those unable to listen to the call live may access a replay via the Investors section of Netcapital Inc.’s website: www.netcapitalinc.com.

For additional disclosure regarding operating results, please refer to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended January 31, 2022, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NETCAPITAL INC.
06:28pNetcapital Inc. to Host Third Quarter Earnings Call
BU
03/18NETCAPITAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
03/17Netcapital Named “Best Crowdfunding Platform” at 6th Annual FinTech Breakth..
BU
03/17NETCAPITAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
03/17Netcapital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Ja..
CI
02/15NETCAPITAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financi..
AQ
02/09Netcapital Inc. announced that it has received $0.3 million in funding
CI
02/03NETCAPITAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
02/01Rialto Markets CEO Shari Noonan forecasts more transformation for private security trad..
AQ
01/20Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker Presents ‘Profile in Courage' Award to Netca..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,72 M - -
Net income 2021 1,47 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,85 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,5 M 27,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 5,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart NETCAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Netcapital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cecilia Lenk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Coreen Sarah Kraysler Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas H. Carmody Independent Director
Avi Liss Secretary & Independent Director
Steven Geary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETCAPITAL INC.-36.67%28
NAYAX LTD.-41.77%662