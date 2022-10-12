Netcapital : Investor Fact Sheet

FACT SHEET FALL 2022 Nasdaq: NCPL A Digital Private Capital Markets Ecosystem netcapitalinc.com

Fintech company Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL) is a digital private capital markets ecosystem dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to succeed. The company hosts an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, while investors are able to invest from almost anywhere in the world, at any time, with just a few clicks. Companies can accept investment from virtually anyone, including friends, family, customers, and employees.

Netcapital's management consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, helps companies at all stages to raise capital. Netcapital Advisors provides strategic advice, technology consulting and online marketing services to assist with fundraising campaigns on the Netcapital platform. It also acts as an incubator and accelerator, taking equity stakes in select disruptive start-ups.