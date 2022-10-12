Netcapital : Investor Fact Sheet

Fintech company Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL) is a digital private capital markets ecosystem dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to succeed. The company hosts an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, while investors are able to invest from almost anywhere in the world, at any time, with just a few clicks. Companies can accept investment from virtually anyone, including friends, family, customers, and employees.
Netcapital's management consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, helps companies at all stages to raise capital. Netcapital Advisors provides strategic advice, technology consulting and online marketing services to assist with fundraising campaigns on the Netcapital platform. It also acts as an incubator and accelerator, taking equity stakes in select disruptive start-ups.
Empowers private companies to raise capital online
Provides both accredited and non-accredited investors with access to new investment opportunities in private companies
Markets private capital raises
Incubates and takes equity positions in select, early-stage companies with disruptive technologies
Key Metrics
Users........................................
>100K
Deals funded................................
190
$ raised through
platform..................................
>$50M
Recent Highlights
9/12 - Announced revenue growth of 114% for first quarter of fiscal 2023
8/30 - Netcapital Funding Portal users raise $1.07 million for KMX Technologies
8/25 - Netcapital Funding Portal powers $1.4 million capital raise by Avadain
8/8 - Announced fiscal year 2022 revenue growth of 16% and EPS growth of 43%
7/15 - Closed a $5M public offering
7/13 - Shares and warrants begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market
3/22 - Named "Best Crowdfunding Platform" at 6th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards
Investment Highlights
Significant opportunity to disrupt private capital markets
Private capital markets reached $7.4 trillion at year-end 2020, $13 trillion expected over the next five years*
Within this market, private equity represents the largest share, with assets of +$3 trillion and a 10-year CAGR of 10%
$42 trillion held in retail investment accounts representing a large pool of potential account holders**Multiple industry tailwinds driving growth in digital capital markets
Pandemic accelerating push to bring processes online
Regulatory changes increasing digital funding opportunities
Private equity outperformance drives growing investor demand for private investments
Robust business model of fee income (Netcapital Funding Portal) plus equity stakes (Netcapital Advisors). Management team comprised of experienced institutional investors, angel investors and entrepreneurs.
Morgan Stanley **Boston Consulting Group
Market Opportunity
Select Equity Stakes
Case Study-MAGFAST
MAGFAST, a wireless charger company, launched an equity offering on netcapital.com in November of 2020.
Goal raise: $1.07 million
Sold out entire offering in one day
Almost 1,000 investors successfully invested through the platform in a 24-hour period
Raised approximately$2 million in 2 hours in November 2021 follow-on offering
Forward-Looking Statements:This fact sheet contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Netcapital Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Netcapital Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Netcapital Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2022 which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on netcapitalinc.com and on sec.gov. Netcapital Inc. does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.
Netcapital Inc. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 18:51:01 UTC.