    NCPL   US64113L1035

NETCAPITAL INC.

(NCPL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:48 2022-10-12 pm EDT
1.704 USD   -0.36%
02:52pNetcapital : Investor Fact Sheet
PU
10/05Netcapital Founding Client Vantem Global Now Backed by Bill Gates' Energy Fund
BU
09/19Netcapital Inc.(NasdaqCM:NCPL) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
Netcapital : Investor Fact Sheet

10/12/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
FACT SHEET

FALL 2022

Nasdaq: NCPL

A Digital Private Capital Markets Ecosystem

netcapitalinc.com

Fintech company Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL) is a digital private capital markets ecosystem dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to succeed. The company hosts an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, while investors are able to invest from almost anywhere in the world, at any time, with just a few clicks. Companies can accept investment from virtually anyone, including friends, family, customers, and employees.

Netcapital's management consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, helps companies at all stages to raise capital. Netcapital Advisors provides strategic advice, technology consulting and online marketing services to assist with fundraising campaigns on the Netcapital platform. It also acts as an incubator and accelerator, taking equity stakes in select disruptive start-ups.

  1. Empowers private companies to raise capital online
  2. Provides both accredited and non-accredited investors with access to new investment opportunities in private companies
  3. Markets private capital raises
  4. Incubates and takes equity positions in select, early-stage companies with disruptive technologies

Key Metrics

Users........................................

>100K

Deals funded................................

190

$ raised through

platform..................................

>$50M

Recent Highlights

  • 9/12 - Announced revenue growth of 114% for first quarter of fiscal 2023
  • 8/30 - Netcapital Funding Portal users raise $1.07 million for KMX Technologies
  • 8/25 - Netcapital Funding Portal powers $1.4 million capital raise by Avadain
  • 8/8 - Announced fiscal year 2022 revenue growth of 16% and EPS growth of 43%
  • 7/15 - Closed a $5M public offering
  • 7/13 - Shares and warrants begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market
  • 3/22 - Named "Best Crowdfunding Platform" at 6th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Investment Highlights

Significant opportunity to disrupt private capital markets

  • Private capital markets reached $7.4 trillion at year-end 2020, $13 trillion expected over the next five years*
  • Within this market, private equity represents the largest share, with assets of +$3 trillion and a 10-year CAGR of 10%
  • $42 trillion held in retail investment accounts representing a large pool of potential account holders** Multiple industry tailwinds driving growth in digital capital markets
  • Pandemic accelerating push to bring processes online
  • Regulatory changes increasing digital funding opportunities
  • Private equity outperformance drives growing investor demand for private investments

Robust business model of fee income (Netcapital Funding Portal) plus equity stakes (Netcapital Advisors). Management team comprised of experienced institutional investors, angel investors and entrepreneurs.

  • Morgan Stanley **Boston Consulting Group

Market Opportunity

Select Equity Stakes

Case Study-MAGFAST

MAGFAST, a wireless charger company, launched an equity offering on netcapital.com in November of 2020.

  • Goal raise: $1.07 million
  • Sold out entire offering in one day
  • Almost 1,000 investors successfully invested through the platform in a 24-hour period
  • Raised approximately $2 million in 2 hours in November 2021 follow-on offering

Management Team

CECILIA LENK

COREEN KRAYSLER, CFA

JASON FRISHMAN

CEO Netcapital Inc.

CFO Netcapital Inc.

CEO Netcapital Funding Portal Inc.

Ph.D., Harvard

S.M., MIT Sloan

B.S., Summa Cum Laude, University of

Angel Investor, Launchpad Venture

Former Morningstar 5-star Rated

Miami

Group

Portfolio Manager

Advisor, The Capital Network

Market Snapshot

Share Price

52-Wk. Range

Avg. Vol.

Shares O/S

Market Cap

$1.71 (10/11/22)

$1.65- $15.00

194K

4.3M

$7.3M

Netcapital Inc.|1 Lincoln Street - Boston, MA 02111|netcapitalinc.com

Investor Relations Contact: 800-460-0815 | ir@netcapital.com

Price and volume quotes from Yahoo! Finance

Forward-Looking Statements:This fact sheet contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Netcapital Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Netcapital Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Netcapital Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2022 which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on netcapitalinc.com and on sec.gov. Netcapital Inc. does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Netcapital Inc. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,48 M - -
Net income 2022 3,50 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3,67 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,35 M 7,35 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,86x
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart NETCAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Netcapital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cecilia Lenk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Coreen Sarah Kraysler Chief Financial Officer
Avi Liss Secretary & Independent Director
Steven Geary Independent Director
Martin Kay Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETCAPITAL INC.0.00%7
PLUS500 LTD.28.63%1 850
HYPOPORT SE-83.56%515