Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netcapital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCPL   US64113L1035

NETCAPITAL INC.

(NCPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
1.620 USD   +13.29%
10/19Netcapital Files $25 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
10/13Netcapital Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/12Netcapital : Investor Fact Sheet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Netcapital Success Story EnergyX Receives $450 Million Private Equity Commitment in Support of Future IPO Plans

10/20/2022 | 08:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EnergyX raised $4.5 million in growth capital on Netcapital Funding Portal

Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced that lithium startup EnergyX, which completed two rounds of financing from 2020 to 2021 through the Netcapital Funding Portal, has received a $450 million investment commitment from private equity firm Global Emerging Markets Group (GEM) in conjunction with its plans to go public by 2024.

Jason Frishman, CEO of Netcapital Funding Portal Inc., commented, “EnergyX is a multiple-funding success story powered by thousands of investors on our netcapital.com portal. Approximately $4.5 million was raised in two separate offerings in support of ongoing development for EnergyX’s innovative lithium extraction technology. In our view, the substantial private equity commitment announced by GEM represents a significant endorsement of EnergyX’s potential, which was already well recognized by Netcapital’s smart and discerning investor roster.”

Founded in 2017, EnergyX is a developer of next generation battery technology and direct lithium extraction technology to help enable the global transition to renewable energy.

Netcapital.com hosts an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, while investors are able to invest from almost anywhere in the world, at any time, with just a few clicks. Securities offerings on the portal are accessible through individual offering pages, where companies include product or service details, market size, competitive advantages, and financial documents. Companies can accept investment from virtually anyone, including friends, family, customers, and employees.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NETCAPITAL INC.
10/19Netcapital Files $25 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
10/13Netcapital Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/12Netcapital : Investor Fact Sheet
PU
10/05Netcapital Founding Client Vantem Global Now Backed by Bill Gates' Energy Fund
BU
09/19Netcapital Inc.(NasdaqCM:NCPL) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
09/13Earnings Flash (NCPL) NETCAPITAL Posts Q1 Revenue $1.3M
MT
09/12Netcapital Inc. Announces Revenue Growth of 114% for First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
BU
09/12NETCAPITAL INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
09/12Netcapital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended July 31, 2022
CI
09/01Netcapital to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on September 12
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,48 M - -
Net income 2022 3,50 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3,67 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,96 M 6,96 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,86x
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart NETCAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Netcapital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cecilia Lenk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Coreen Sarah Kraysler Chief Financial Officer
Avi Liss Secretary & Independent Director
Steven Geary Independent Director
Martin Kay Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETCAPITAL INC.0.00%7
PLUS500 LTD.26.94%1 845
HYPOPORT SE-83.50%520