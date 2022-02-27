Netccentric : NCL Delivers FY2021 Growth in Revenue and Underlying EBITDA

Netccentric Limited (200612086W)

Full Year FY2021 Performance

The Group achieved revenue of S$11.52 million, representing growth of 45% YoY.

The strong revenue growth was spread across the Group's business units, with a continued focus on cost controls allowing the Group to deliver group EBITDA2 of S$0.30 million in FY2021, +17% YoY (FY2020: S$0.25 million).

The Group's financial results reflect a continuing strengthening as the business gains scale and management executes Netccentric's growth strategies.

Revenue and EBITDA2

(S$m) Revenue +45% $14.00 EBITDA +17% $0.30 $12.00 Revenue $10.00 2 $8.00 $0.25 EBITDA $6.00 $4.00 $2.00 $0.00 $0.20 FY2020 FY2021 Revenue EBITDA2

The Group consumed a modest S$28k of operating cash in FY2021, with the cash burn attributable to costs associated with investments made in scaling up new businesses such as Nuffnang Live Commerce.

In FY2021, gross profit was up 25% YoY from S$3.80 million in FY2020 to S$4.76 million in FY2021.

The loss before tax for the Group amounted to S$0.59 million (FY2020: profit before tax of S$0.14 million). FY2021's loss before tax was primarily driven by extraordinary items relating to the issue of share options expenses, forex movements and professional fees relating to evaluation of M&A opportunities amounting to S$0.67 million. Excluding these extraordinary expenses, the Group would deliver a profit before tax of S$0.08 million (FY2020: profit before tax of S$0.06 million excluding extraordinary gain such as forex movements and a debt waiver).

Netccentric has strong liquidity to execute its growth strategies with cash and cash equivalents of S$5.41 million as at 31 December 2021, an increase of 60% from S$3.38 million as at 31 December 2020.

2 EBITDA adjusted for extraordinary items relating to the issue of share options expenses, forex movements, professional fees relating to evaluation of M&A opportunities and a debt waiver in FY2020

