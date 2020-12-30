NetCents Technology Announces Significant Growth in Merchant Accounts, Projects Further Demand Acceleration

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2020) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to announce that it continued to increase its merchant base in December.

We have seen rapid growth in our merchant signups this month. In addition, this month, the Company has signed 330 merchants in the business to business (B2B), luxury retail, and high-ticket value retail industries that process large transactions frequently and have engaged right away. These merchants' categories have driven the Company's growth this year, whose average transaction value ranges between $25,000 and $500,000 per transaction, and the Company has specifically targeted these industries in its sales and marketing campaigns.

In November, the Company launched its omnichannel marketing strategy to drive new merchant and user signups to the platform, including a holiday promotional campaign with a $1 million prize of transaction processing for the lucky client. The marketing strategy and holiday campaign have been very effective, which is reflected in the considerable growth of new merchants and users to the platform in a short period. Furthermore, the Company is also recording record growth figures in its user accounts.

The Company's marketing team is now considered a 'customer engagement team,' encompassing digital advertising, CRM, content marketing, social media marketing, support, and PR functions. Information Technology (IT) is also part of the team. This allows the technical team to understand better and support marketing efforts and eliminates technical barriers.

"It's great to see the evolution of NetCents and where it's grown. We built the system to be agnostic so that anyone with a wallet can use our platform wherever they are in the world. What I'm finding interesting as the Company grows is that we see an increase in users coming directly to NetCents and signing up. We've seen 650 this month alone," stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology. "Our growth in merchants from all industries is great for the Company and the overall industry, but it is these specific B2B and high-transaction value merchants that process instantly - that is where we are focusing our efforts. Their transaction sizes are significant, which is driving our monthly growth."

In addition, the Company has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 1,250,000 common shares at an exercise price of $1.20 per common share for a period of five years to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: investor@net-cents.com.

To keep up on the latest - make sure to join the telegram channel http://t.me/NetCents

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71132