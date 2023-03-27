Netcompany A/S : Q1 2023 Aid Memoire

Netcompany A/S Grønningen 17 DK-1270 København K

Telefon: +45 70131440info@netcompany.comwww.netcompany.com

27 March, 2023

AID MEMOIRE Q1 2023

The following content is a summary of previously disclosed information and facts. In addition to information given in this memoire, general information regarding Netcompany´s business model has previously been disclosed (see Aid Memoire Q4 2022). These are still valid.

Previously disclosed observations regarding Q1 2022

A couple of problematic fixed fee projects in Norway were observed impacting revenue negatively by around DKK 10m in Q1 2022. At the same time, it was communicated that the projects would also impact Q2 negatively - however not quantified at the time.

In Denmark, higher-than-normal sickness was observed. This was however not communicated until the Q2 report, when the effects materialised. The higher-than-normal sickness was mainly driven by the Covid Omikron variant but some of the elevated sickness seen in Q2 started in March 2022. The impact hereof was DKK around DKK 5m in Q1 - not quantified in the Q1 report but disclosed in the Q2 report.

Facts about 2022

In 2022, Netcompany Group realised revenue growth of 52.5% of which 14.7% was organic. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.0%. All measured in constant currencies. Financial performance was in line with the original guidance given for 2022 despite significant adverse events impacting macro and geo-political environments after the release of the guidance (inflation, energy crisis, war in Ukraine, increasing interest rates, and abnormally high level of sickness in the Danish society).

Quarterly organic revenue growth varied significantly during 2022, just as in 2021. The quarterly organic revenue growth percentages are shown in the table below. A number of events impacted organic revenue growth positively or negatively during the year. In 2021 employees generally postponed vacation until the second half of the year as most of the world was in some sort of Covid-lockdown in the first half. This impacted revenue growth and margins positively in Q1 and Q2 2021, and was subsequently offset in revenue growth and margins in Q3 and Q4 2021 when employees took vacation.

In 2022 an additional week of vacation, and improved maternity and paternity leave benefits were introduced in Denmark. This had an overall negative impact on revenue growth of around 2% and around 3% negative impact on margins.

For further analysis of these events please refer to the specific quarterly earnings releases.

Revenue growth per quarter:

2021 2022 Q1 23 13,8 Q2 23,9 7,3 Q3 13,8 18,2 Q4 12,1 19,5

Disclosure in the annual report for 2022 - in general and regarding 2023

Macro-economic conditions

Expectation of the Group for organic revenue growth in constant currencies is between 8% and 12%. EBTDA margin is expected to be between 15% and 18% in constant currencies.

Statement in Annual Report 2022: "The financial guidance for the Group for 2023 is based on an assumption that Europe will be in a recession for part of the year."

Statement in Annual Report 2022: "It is anticipated that the recession will lead to more wait and see situations related to decisions on when to initiate new projects with our customers, which potentially will have a negative impact on revenue growth and margin."

The current outlook on macro-economic conditions is still blurry, and with the recent turmoil in the financial sector we expect uncertainty to prevail. The current macro-economic conditions and a potential worsening of these into a recession in Europe are reflected in our financial guidance for the year.

Salary costs

Statement in Annual Report 2022: "Salary costs are expected to increase more than normal. This will impact margin by around 1.5 percentage points." As a consequence of lower expected revenue growth compared to 2022 (given a base assumption of recession), and a steep decline in employee churn rates during Q3 and Q4 2022, there is a need to increase the involuntary part of total churn to bring churn levels into normal range (to keep average employee costs in line with historical levels and expectations for 2023). Thus, we will give notice to a number of higher-paid consultants and continue to hire graduates, in line with our business model. This will negatively impact margins as employees given notice typically will be released from their duties in the notice period.

This is mostly impacting the Danish organisation. Hence, of the total negative 1.5% margin impact on Group level from increased salary costs, the negative impact will be larger in the Danish business unit. The impact on margins from this is mainly impacting Q1 and Q2 and to a lesser extent Q3 and Q4.

Q4 2022 revenue growth

Q4 2022 organic revenue growth was impacted positively by an unusually high level of organic revenue growth in Netcompany Intrasoft, which was 26.3%, compared to proforma revenue growth for the full year of 12.4%. Q4 revenue in Netcompany Intrasoft was impacted by license revenue and a "one off pass through" revenue of hardware for a specific project.

Capitalisation

Capitalisation of intangible assets and acquisition of intangible assets was DKK 118m compared to DKK 11.3m in 2021. Of the total amount of intangible assets in 2022, DKK 98m was related to capitalisation of internally developed software for future sale and was mainly related to Netcompany Intrasoft. When comparing to the level of capitalisation in 2021, it is important to take into account that the capitalised amount of DKK 11.3m in 2021 only relates to two months of 2021, as the balance of capitalised internal development in Netcompany Intrasoft for the period of January to October 2021 was allocated through the purchase price allocation. Hence, to compare the 2022 level with the 2021 level, the DKK 11.3m regarding 2021 can - in broad terms - should be normalised to an annualised level, which yields a total of DKK 67.8m.

The increase compared to the annualised level of capitalised internally developed software is caused by the decision to broaden the solutions developed by Netcompany Intrasoft prior to Netcompany acquiring Intrasoft S.A to be marketable in all Netcompany Group markets and in Europe in general.

Other factors with potential impact on Netcompany´s business model

Continued focus throughout Europe on digitalisation is a key parameter for the continued growth of Netcompany Group. Based on market activity, there is no signs in any of the European markets in which Netcompany Group is doing business that this mega trend will not continue throughout this decade, and most likely also in the following decade, despite the current macro and geo-political uncertainty.

A pre-requisite for Netcompany´s business model is the continuous hiring of talent from relevant universities to facilitate ongoing profitable growth. There is no indication of short-term shortage in the talent pool, and the attractiveness of Netcompany as an employer of choice among graduates continues to improve.

Statement in Annual report 2022: "Being a people and knowledge based company, the ability to retain talent is a key objective."

Netcompany measures employee satisfaction using "eNPS" and have used the same methodology for at least the last 5 years. In 2022 the eNPS score was unchanged from 2021 at 33. The target for the Group is a score above 30 which is generally viewed as very high, indicating a high level of employee satisfaction. Given the significant turnaround executed in particular in the Dutch and UK operation over the last couple of years, externally based ratings such as, for example "Glassdoor", will inevitably show low scores as participants in such surveys typically are employee having been let go who will tend to have a disfavoured view on Netcompany.

Netcompany has no exposure to the US banking industry. Netcompany has no exposure to Credit Suisse or Deutsche Bank. Netcompany has made no net deposits into any banks apart from the normal fluctuations on the running account with the main bank(s) to the Group. The loan facility in place for Netcompany Group is arranged by Danske Bank and Nykredit, both based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Netcompany will host a Capital Markets Day on 1 June 2023 at its new headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark.

ooOoo