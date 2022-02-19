Log in
Netcompany - Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme

02/19/2022 | 04:55am EST
Company announcement
No. 12/2022

                                                                                                             19 February 2022

Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 25 January 2022, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 50m and a maximum of 170,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting Netcompany’s future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme was set to end no later than 31 March 2022.

Today, Netcompany announces the final transactions carried out under the current share buyback programme.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 15 February 2022 to 18 February 2022:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
15-02-2022 6,000 446.38 2,678,280
16-02-2022 6,000 442.14 2,652,840
17-02-2022 7,000 437.95 3,065,650
18-02-2022 8,250 430.11 3,548,408
Accumulated for the period 27,250 - 11,945,178
Accumulated under the programme 111,050 - 49,987,032

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Netcompany owns a total of 726,486 treasury shares corresponding to 1.45% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S 
Thomas Johansen, CFO+45 51 19 32 24
Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel     +45 24 91 75 33

Attachments


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
