    NETC   DK0060952919

NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S

(NETC)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-06-20 am EDT
372.00 DKK   +1.20%
Netcompany - Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
06/16Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
06/08Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
Netcompany - Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme

06/20/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
Company announcement
No. 23/2022

                                                                                                             20 June 2022

Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 5 May 2022, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 50m and a maximum of 200,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting Netcompany’s future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme was set to end no later than 30 June 2022.

Today, Netcompany announces the final transactions carried out under the current share buyback programme.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 16 June 2022 to 20 June 2022:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
16-06-2022 8,000 358.76 2,870,080
17-06-2022 5,500 365.49 2,010,195
20-06-2022 6,500 372.69 2,422,485
Accumulated for the period 20,000 - 7,302,760
Accumulated under the programme 131,600 - 49,966,615

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Netcompany owns a total of 857,602 treasury shares corresponding to 1.72% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel 		 
+45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33

Attachments


