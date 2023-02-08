Advanced search
    NETC   DK0060952919

NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S

(NETC)
04:45:25 2023-02-08 am EST
277.00 DKK   +2.67%
Netcompany A/s : AGM - Notice to convene AGM 2023
PU
04:06aNetcompany - Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
01/26Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
GL
Netcompany - Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2023

02/08/2023 | 04:06am EST
Company announcement
No. 06/2023

                                                                                                             8 February 2023

Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2023

The Annual General Meeting of Netcompany Group A/S will be held on Thursday, 2 March 2023 at 15:00 (CET).

The Annual General Meeting will be held completely electronically and admission and participation in the General Meeting will solely take place via the internet in accordance with the Articles of Association section 7.2 and as further described in the notice. Physical attendance will not be possible.

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including appendix 1 (Description of the candidates for the Board of Directors) is enclosed.

Further information about the Annual General Meeting is available at https://www.netcompany.com/int/Investor-Relations/General-meetings.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel		 
+45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33

Financials
Sales 2023 6 061 M 871 M 871 M
Net income 2023 607 M 87,3 M 87,3 M
Net Debt 2023 1 113 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 0,66%
Capitalization 13 247 M 1 904 M 1 904 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
EV / Sales 2024 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 7 566
Free-Float 88,0%
Managers and Directors
André Rafal Rogaczewski Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Johansen Chief Financial Officer
Bo Rygaard Chairman
Claus Bo Jørgensen Chief Operating Officer
Juha Christen Christensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S-8.29%1 904
ACCENTURE PLC7.86%181 252
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.63%153 374
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.58%122 817
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.06%93 962
INFOSYS LIMITED3.59%77 666