  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Netcompany Group A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NETC   DK0060952919

NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S

(NETC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:36 2023-01-25 am EST
250.20 DKK   -21.22%
02:05pNetcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
GL
05:00aTranscript : Netcompany Group A/S, 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2023
CI
01:37aNetcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
GL
Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

01/25/2023 | 02:05pm EST
Company announcement
No. 03/2023

                                                                                                                                                 25 January 2023

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
Name  Åsa Riisberg
Reason for the notification
Position/status  Member of the Board of Directors of Netcompany Group A/S
Initial notification/Amendment

  		 Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name  Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914 
LEI  5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code 		 Shares

 

 DK0060952919
Nature of the transaction  Acquisition
Price(s) and volume(s)

  		 Price(s)              Volume(s)
DKK 255.00        1,000
DKK 252.60        1,000
DKK 252.00        1,000
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  

 Volume: 3,000
 Price: 253.20 (weighted average)
Date of the transaction  25 January 2023
Place of the transaction   Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine K Boye, General Counsel 		 

+45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33

Attachment


