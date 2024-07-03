Company announcement

No. 28/2024

3 July 2024

On 3 May 2024, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting the future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 12 August 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 26 June 2024 to 2 July 2024:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 26-06-2024 12,076 310.35 3,747,842 27-06-2024 11,500 304.74 3,504,534 28-06-2024 18,467 300.94 5,557,522 01-07-2024 2,553 302.98 773,498 02-07-2024 14,744 300.93 4,436,903 Accumulated for the period 59,340 - 18,020,300 Accumulated under the programme 497,750 - 154,018,700

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 1,398,658 treasury shares corresponding to 2.8% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments