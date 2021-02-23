NetEase : Videogames Company TinyBuild Plans London Float

By Adria Calatayud

Videogames company tinyBuild Inc. plans to list on London's junior AIM market in mid-March, according to a filing published Tuesday.

The Delaware-incorporated company, founded in 2013, has staff across offices in the U.S., the Netherlands and Latvia. TinyBuild didn't confirm whether it plans to raise funds as part of its listing and didn't provide its anticipated market capitalization on admission, according to the filing.

TinyBuild has published a number of games and has a pipeline of 23 titles scheduled to be released in the next two years.

Before admission, Chief Executive Alex Nichiporchik holds a 61.1% stake in the company, while a subsidiary of Chinese tech company NetEase Inc. has a 14.3% stake, according to the filing.

Zeus Capital Ltd. is acting as nominated adviser and joint broker, while Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG is also acting as joint broker, the filing showed.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-21 0353ET