By Jiahui Huang

Blizzard Entertainment will collaborate with China's NetEase to bring its blockbuster game titles back to the mainland Chinese market this summer, renewing a partnership that ended last January.

The renewed agreement includes Blizzard games "World of Warcraft," "Heathstone," and other titles, according to a statement by the U.S. videogame firm, Microsoft Gaming and NetEase on Wednesday.

Microsoft Gaming and NetEase also said they will also look at bringing NetEase game titles to the U.S. tech giant's Xbox consoles and other platforms.

"Returning Blizzard's legendary games to players in China while exploring ways to bring more new titles to Xbox demonstrates our commitment to bringing more games to more players around the world," said Phil Spencer, chief executive of Microsoft Gaming.

Blizzard Entertainment is a division of Activision Blizzard, which was acquired by Microsoft.

