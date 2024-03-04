March 4 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle start-up Faraday Future said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against former company executive Ding Lei for infringement of trade secrets.

The company filed the lawsuit in the Intermediate People's Court of Shenzhen in China requesting monetary damages and asked the court to order Human Horizons Holdings (Shanghai) Co Ltd, an EV firm founded by Ding Lei, to cease infringing on trade secrets relating to Faraday's flagship car, the FF 91.

Faraday said last week it planned a one-for-three reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements. (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)