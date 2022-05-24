Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetEase, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTES   US64110W1027

NETEASE, INC.

(NTES)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/23 04:00:00 pm EDT
97.04 USD   +0.18%
05:13aNetEase Posts Higher Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
05:11aNetEase First-Quarter Profit Fell Amid Investment Loss
DJ
05:06aNETEASE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NetEase First-Quarter Profit Fell Amid Investment Loss

05/24/2022 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yifan Wang

NetEase Inc.'s first-quarter net profit fell 1.1% despite higher revenue, as steep investment losses weighed on the bottom line.

The Chinese videogame developer posted net profit of 4.39 billion yuan ($660.1 million) for the quarter, down slightly from CNY4.44 billion a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15% to CNY23.56 billion, driven by solid growth in its core online games business as well as a sales jump in the music-streaming operations.

The company's profitability was primarily weighed by a sharp investment loss during the period, which NetEase attributed to fair value changes of equity investments.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 0510ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETEASE, INC. 0.18% 97.04 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.33% 6.6832 Delayed Quote.5.35%
All news about NETEASE, INC.
05:13aNetEase Posts Higher Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
05:11aNetEase First-Quarter Profit Fell Amid Investment Loss
DJ
05:06aNETEASE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:38aNETEASE : Q1 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
12:38aJiu Zun Digital Gets New Controlling Shareholder; Unveils Management Changes
MT
05/19Hong Kong Stocks Snap Four-Day Rally; Tech Counters Slide after Tencent's Weak Earnings
MT
05/17Chinese Shares Rebound; SMO Clinplus Surges 59% in Shenzhen Debut
MT
05/16Chinese Game Developers Account for 41.8% of Global Revenue Growth in April
MT
05/16IQIYI, Other Chinese Tech Stocks Rise After JPMorgan Upgrades, Shanghai Reopening Repor..
MT
05/16JPMorgan Double Upgrades NetEase to Overweight From Underweight, Adjusts Price Target t..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETEASE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 98 353 M 14 791 M 14 791 M
Net income 2022 17 713 M 2 664 M 2 664 M
Net cash 2022 87 480 M 13 155 M 13 155 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 400 B 60 191 M 60 191 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart NETEASE, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetEase, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETEASE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 645,29 CNY
Average target price 846,51 CNY
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Ding Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Zhao Xuan Yang Chief Financial Officer
Ting Bun Lee Chief Financial Officer & Director
Lun Feng Independent Non-Executive Director
Tze Kay Tong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETEASE, INC.-4.66%60 191
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.16.04%60 518
NEXON CO., LTD.38.49%21 330
KRAFTON, INC.-44.24%9 430
ZYNGA INC.0.00%9 303
NCSOFT CORPORATION-29.24%7 177