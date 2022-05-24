NetEase First-Quarter Profit Fell Amid Investment Loss

By Yifan Wang
NetEase Inc.'s first-quarter net profit fell 1.1% despite higher revenue, as steep investment losses weighed on the bottom line.
The Chinese videogame developer posted net profit of 4.39 billion yuan ($660.1 million) for the quarter, down slightly from CNY4.44 billion a year earlier.
Revenue rose 15% to CNY23.56 billion, driven by solid growth in its core online games business as well as a sales jump in the music-streaming operations.
The company's profitability was primarily weighed by a sharp investment loss during the period, which NetEase attributed to fair value changes of equity investments.
