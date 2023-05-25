NetEase : Q1 2023 Earnings Release

NetEase Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results
(Hangzhou- May 25, 2023)- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
Net revenues were RMB25.0 billion (US$3.6 billion), an increase of 6.3% compared with the first quarter of 2022.
Games and related value-added services net revenues were RMB20.1 billion (US$2.9 billion), an increase of 7.6% compared with the first quarter of 2022.
Youdao net revenues were RMB1.2 billion (US$169.4 million), a decrease of 3.1% compared with the first quarter of 2022.
Cloud Music net revenues were RMB2.0 billion (US$285.4 million), a decrease of 5.2% compared with the first quarter of 2022.
Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB1.9 billion (US$270.5 million), an increase of 12.8% compared with the first quarter of 2022.
Gross profit was RMB14.9 billion (US$2.2 billion), an increase of 16.0% compared with the first quarter of 2022.
Total operating expenses were RMB7.7 billion (US$1.1 billion), an increase of 4.7% compared with the first quarter of 2022.
Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB6.8 billion (US$983.6 million). Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB7.6 billion (US$1.1 billion).[1]
Basic net income per share was US$0.31 (US$1.53 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income per share was US$0.34 (US$1.71 per ADS).[1]
First Quarter 2023 and Recent Operational Highlights
Extended the popularity of leading franchise titles including both theFantasy Westward Journey and Westward Journey Online series, as well as other hit titles such as Identity V, Justice and the mobile version of New Ghost.
Boosted user growth while further consolidating the ecosystem ofEggy Party, which topped China's iOS games download chart in the first quarter.
Announced release dates for exciting new titles, includingJustice mobile game slated for release on June 30, as well as plans to bring Harry Potter: Magic Awakened to international markets this summer.
Strengthened robust game pipeline through the development of multiple upcoming titles includingBadlanders, Racing Master and Naraka: Bladepoint mobile game, as well as Eggy Party for the international markets.
Continued to enrich the Cloud Music ecosystem and expand its unique content offerings, while enlarging its thriving community with high user engagement, improving its gross margin and fortifying its foundation for future development.
Resumed growth trajectory of STEAM courses and other key business lines of Youdao despite a challenging macro environment in January, positioning it for future development.
"We are off to a good start in 2023 with a stellar performance from our games portfolio, which drove our total net revenues to RMB25.0 billion in the first quarter, up more than 6% year-over-year," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "Our flagship games have consistently captivated and engaged our devoted players, while new games like Eggy Party further broaden our appeal and bring new player groups into our community. Looking at the rest of the year, we are excited to unleash several highly anticipated games, which span a variety of genres and geographies. Our primary focus remains on developing games that resonate with diverse demographics,
As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share- based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement.
and we're committed to delivering even more exceptional, high-quality games to our global player base.
"In addition to gaming, Cloud Music and Youdao continue to develop trailblazing content that drives their respective industries forward. Across the NetEase family, we strive to raise the bar with dynamic, premium content that increases the value we provide to our growing user community and all of our stakeholders," Mr. Ding concluded.
First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB25,046.3 million (US$3,647.0 million), compared with RMB25,354.1 million and RMB23,555.8 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively.
Net revenues from games and related value-added services were RMB20,065.6 million (US$2,921.8 million) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB19,085.7 million and RMB18,641.8 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. Net revenues from the operation of online games accounted for approximately 92.7% of the segment's net revenues for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 91.8% and 92.7% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. Net revenues from mobile games accounted for approximately 72.3% of net revenues from the operation of online games for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 66.4% and 66.9% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively.
Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1,163.3 million (US$169.4 million) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1,454.0 million and RMB1,200.5 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively.
Net revenues from Cloud Music were RMB1,959.8 million (US$285.4 million) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2,376.3 million and RMB2,067.2 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. In the first quarter of 2023, Cloud Music introduced a number of measures to its live streaming services to enhance the listening experience of more dedicated music fans and reinforce its risk controls. These included reducing the in-app exposure of certain live streaming functions and lowering broadcasters' and agencies' revenue sharing ratio. These measures led to a decrease in net revenues from Cloud Music's social entertainment services in the first quarter.
Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB1,857.6 million (US$270.5 million) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2,438.2 million and RMB1,646.3 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB14,896.5 million (US$2,169.1 million), compared with RMB13,244.4 million and RMB12,836.4 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively.
The quarter-over-quarter increase in games and related value-added services' gross profit was primarily due to increased net revenues from the operation of online games such as Eggy Party, as well as the one-off recognition of royalty fees related to certain licensed games recorded under cost of revenues in the preceding quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased net revenues from the operation of online games such as Eggy Party, which was launched in May 2022.
The quarter-over-quarter decrease in Youdao's gross profit primarily resulted from decreased net revenues from smart devices due to seasonality, as well as the adverse impact from the pandemic in the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease primarily resulted from decreased net revenues from learning services.
The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in Cloud Music's gross profit primarily resulted from continued improvement in cost control measures.
The quarter-over-quarter decrease in innovative businesses and others' gross profit was primarily due to decreased e-commerce net revenues from Yanxuan and advertising services resulting from seasonality. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased e-commerce net revenues from Yanxuan.
Gross Profit Margin
Gross profit margin for games and related value-added services for the first quarter of 2023 was 66.7%, compared with 59.1% and 62.2% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily attributable to the one-off recognition of royalty fees related to certain licensed games recorded under cost of revenues in the preceding quarter, as well as changes in the revenue mix of NetEase's self-developed,co-developed and licensed games. The year- over-year increase was attributable to changes in the revenue mix.
Gross profit margin for Youdao for the first quarter of 2023 was 51.7%, compared with 53.3% and 53.1% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to the reduction in net revenues from smart devices, while the year-over-year decrease was mainly due to decreased net revenues from learning services, as enumerated above.
Gross profit margin for Cloud Music was 22.4% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 17.8% and 12.2% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over- quarter and year-over-year improvements were mainly due to the improvement in cost control measures.
Gross profit margin for innovative businesses and others for the first quarter of 2023 was 25.4%, compared with 31.5% and 21.7% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year fluctuations were mainly due to the factors enumerated above.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB7,676.5 million (US$1,117.8 million), compared with RMB8,810.9 million and RMB7,329.3 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to decreased marketing and research and development expenditures related to games and related value-added services. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to higher staff-related costs.
Other Income/ (Expenses)
Other income/ (expenses) consisted of investment (loss)/ income, interest income, exchange losses and others. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in other income were mainly due to higher investment income from fair value changes of equity investments with readily determinable fair value.
Income Taxes
The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB1,628.6 million (US$237.1 million) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB966.6 million and RMB1,219.3 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 19.5%, compared with 20.2% and 22.0% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.
Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income
Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB6,754.6 million (US$983.6 million) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB3,952.7 million and RMB4,394.0 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively.
NetEase reported basic net income of US$0.31 per share (US$1.53 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with US$0.18 per share (US$0.89 per ADS) and US$0.20 per share (US$0.98 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB7,566.2 million (US$1,101.7 million) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB4,811.4 million and RMB5,117.6 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively.