NetEase : Q1 2023 Earnings Release

and we're committed to delivering even more exceptional, high-quality games to our global player base.

"In addition to gaming, Cloud Music and Youdao continue to develop trailblazing content that drives their respective industries forward. Across the NetEase family, we strive to raise the bar with dynamic, premium content that increases the value we provide to our growing user community and all of our stakeholders," Mr. Ding concluded.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB25,046.3 million (US$3,647.0 million), compared with RMB25,354.1 million and RMB23,555.8 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively.

Net revenues from games and related value-added services were RMB20,065.6 million (US$2,921.8 million) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB19,085.7 million and RMB18,641.8 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. Net revenues from the operation of online games accounted for approximately 92.7% of the segment's net revenues for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 91.8% and 92.7% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. Net revenues from mobile games accounted for approximately 72.3% of net revenues from the operation of online games for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 66.4% and 66.9% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively.

Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1,163.3 million (US$169.4 million) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1,454.0 million and RMB1,200.5 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively.

Net revenues from Cloud Music were RMB1,959.8 million (US$285.4 million) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2,376.3 million and RMB2,067.2 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. In the first quarter of 2023, Cloud Music introduced a number of measures to its live streaming services to enhance the listening experience of more dedicated music fans and reinforce its risk controls. These included reducing the in-app exposure of certain live streaming functions and lowering broadcasters' and agencies' revenue sharing ratio. These measures led to a decrease in net revenues from Cloud Music's social entertainment services in the first quarter.

Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB1,857.6 million (US$270.5 million) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2,438.2 million and RMB1,646.3 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively.