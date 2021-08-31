NetEase : Q2 2021 Investor Presentation

This presentation contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. In addition, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NetEase's strategies and business plans, its expectations regarding the growth of its business and its revenue and the quotations from management in this announcement are or contain forward-looking statements. NetEase may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock
NetEase, Inc.
Founded in 1997, NetEase, Inc. is a leading China-based internet technology company that develops and operates some of China's most popular online PC and mobile games, and offers other innovative services, including online education, music streaming and a private label e- commerce platform.
NetEase, Inc. has been listed on NASDAQ since 2000 under the symbol (NASDAQ: NTES) and completed its dual listing on the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange in June 2020 under the ticker (HK: 9999).
Its majority-owned education business, Youdao, has been listed on NYSE since October 2019 (NYSE: DAO).
As of June 30, 2021, NetEase had over 30,000 employees.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
In USD
$60.1
3.4
billion
Market Cap
Shares Outstanding,
(8/30/21)
Diluted (2Q21)
$3.2
$549
billion
million
Net Revenues
Net income attributable to the
(2Q21)
Company's shareholders (GAAP)
(2Q21)
$0.82
Basic net income per ADS
(GAAP) (2Q21)
$16.7
billion
Cash, time deposits and short-term investment
(6/30/21)
Note:
Market Cap is calculated using the closing price on NASDAQ; Our market cap is HK$ 469.3 billion ($ 60.3 billion) based on the closing price on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Basic net income per ordinary share equals to US$0.16, or HK$1.24 (FX: 1 US$= 7.77 HKD).
2Q21 and RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
1 Online Games
2 Online Education
Leading developer and operator of self-developed PC and mobile games for internet users in China and internationally；
Operator of licensed games from leading game developers internationally
IntroducedNaraka: Bladepoint, our next-generation battle royale game in China and globally, which quickly became the best weekly seller on Steam following its global launch in August
Added a number of new titles in 2Q and recently, includingInfinite Lagrange, Pokémon Quest, MARVEL Super War and Ace Racer
Flagship PC titles maintained remarkable longevity through periodic introductions of high-quality expansion packs
Announced strong game development pipeline including:Harry
Potter: Magic Awakened （*September 9 in China), and The Lord
of the Rings: Rise to War (*September 23 globally)
Other upcoming titles include Diablo® Immortal™ , Ghost World Chronicle, Nightmare Breaker
Leading intelligent learning services operated by Youdao, our majority-controlled subsidiary dedicated to providing learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages
Continued to explore new strategic opportunities in non-academic businesses such as STEAM courses, adult learning, and learning devices
Introduced the Youdao Dictionary Pen K3 version to help children raise their interests and learning capabilities
3 Innovative Businesses and Others
NetEase Cloud Music achieved positive gross margin for the first time ever, and continued to maintain its user growth momentum
DAU/MAU ratio remained above 30%, and our membership paying ratio almost doubled year-over-year
Yanxuan further strengthened its brand image by introducing highly popular products and strictly controlling product quality