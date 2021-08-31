Log in
    NTES   US64110W1027

NETEASE, INC.

(NTES)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/30 04:00:00 pm
89.62 USD   -3.39%
NetEase : Q2 2021 Investor Presentation

08/31/2021
N e t E a s e

21Q2 Investor Presentation

Investor Relations Department

August 31, 2021

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. In addition, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NetEase's strategies and business plans, its expectations regarding the growth of its business and its revenue and the quotations from management in this announcement are or contain forward-looking statements. NetEase may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock

Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. The accuracy

of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that the online game market will not continue to grow or that NetEase will not be able to maintain its position in that market in China or globally; potential changes in government regulations, or changes in the interpretation and implementation of government regulations, that could adversely affect the industries and geographical markets in which NetEase and its subsidiaries operate, including, among others, recently announced government initiatives in China to enhance supervision of overseas-listed,China-based companies and increase scrutiny of data security and cross-border data flow, as well as recent guidelines restricting certain activities in China's education market; the risk that

COVID-19 or other health risks in China or globally could adversely affect the Company's operations or financial results; risks associated with NetEase's

business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; NetEase's ability to develop and manage its operations and business; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel; the risk that NetEase may not be able to continuously develop new and creative online services or that NetEase will not be able to set, or follow in a timely manner, trends in the market; competition in NetEase's existing and potential markets; and the risk that fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi with respect to other currencies could adversely affect NetEase's business and financial results. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NetEase's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under the applicable law.

NetEase, Inc.

Founded in 1997, NetEase, Inc. is a leading China-based internet technology company that develops and operates some of China's most popular online PC and mobile games, and offers other innovative services, including online education, music streaming and a private label e- commerce platform.

NetEase, Inc. has been listed on NASDAQ since 2000 under the symbol (NASDAQ: NTES) and completed its dual listing on the Hong Kong

Stock Exchange in June 2020 under the ticker (HK: 9999).

Its majority-owned education business, Youdao, has been listed on NYSE since October 2019 (NYSE: DAO).

As of June 30, 2021, NetEase had over 30,000 employees.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

In USD

$60.1

3.4

billion

Market Cap

Shares Outstanding,

(8/30/21)

Diluted (2Q21)

$3.2

$549

billion

million

Net Revenues

Net income attributable to the

(2Q21)

Company's shareholders (GAAP)

(2Q21)

$0.82

Basic net income per ADS

(GAAP) (2Q21)

$16.7

billion

Cash, time deposits and short-term investment

(6/30/21)

Note:

  1. Market Cap is calculated using the closing price on NASDAQ; Our market cap is HK$ 469.3 billion ($ 60.3 billion) based on the closing price on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
  2. Basic net income per ordinary share equals to US$0.16, or HK$1.24 (FX: 1 US$= 7.77 HKD).

2Q21 and RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

1 Online Games

2 Online Education

Leading developer and operator of self-developed PC and mobile games for internet users in China and internationally

Operator of licensed games from leading game developers internationally

  • Introduced Naraka: Bladepoint, our next-generation battle royale game in China and globally, which quickly became the best weekly seller on Steam following its global launch in August
  • Added a number of new titles in 2Q and recently, including Infinite Lagrange, Pokémon Quest, MARVEL Super War and Ace Racer
  • Flagship PC titles maintained remarkable longevity through periodic introductions of high-quality expansion packs
  • Announced strong game development pipeline including: Harry
    Potter: Magic Awakened *September 9 in China), and The Lord
    of the Rings: Rise to War (*September 23 globally)
  • Other upcoming titles include Diablo® Immortal , Ghost World Chronicle, Nightmare Breaker

Leading intelligent learning services operated by Youdao, our majority-controlled subsidiary dedicated to providing learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages

  • Continued to explore new strategic opportunities in non-academic businesses such as STEAM courses, adult learning, and learning devices
  • Introduced the Youdao Dictionary Pen K3 version to help children raise their interests and learning capabilities

3 Innovative Businesses and Others

  • NetEase Cloud Music achieved positive gross margin for the first time ever, and continued to maintain its user growth momentum
  • DAU/MAU ratio remained above 30%, and our membership paying ratio almost doubled year-over-year
  • Yanxuan further strengthened its brand image by introducing highly popular products and strictly controlling product quality

* Represents official launch date

Disclaimer

Netease Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 09:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
