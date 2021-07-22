NetEase : Donates RMB50 Million to Support China's Henan Relief Effort After Severe Flooding

HANGZHOU, China, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. ("NetEase" or "the Company," NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, announced a donation of RMB50 million (approximately US$7.7 million) and emergency aid to support recovery efforts in Henan Province, China after heavy rainfall and severe flooding.

Zhengzhou, Henan Province's capital city, and other cities in the province have been hit by heavy rains, leading to major river overflows, public transportation disruptions and property and infrastructure damage, upending the daily lives of millions of people.

In response, NetEase has implemented a comprehensive disaster relief campaign to support those in need. This initiative includes an online emergency channel launched by NetEase News, which provides rescue information and allows users to contact others for emergency rescue assistance. Youdao will partner with public welfare agencies to aid post-disaster reconstruction at 10 to 15 local schools and kindergartens, a move that is expected to benefit at least 10,000 students. In addition, NetEase Open Course will provide online psychology modules, together with disaster rescue courses, in order to help individuals, families and communities navigate mental stress and trauma in aftermath of the event.

NetEase prioritizes supporting the community and its members, and as a responsible corporate citizen, the Company is committed to aiding the public whenever possible, especially in the wake of adversity and crises such as ongoing natural disasters. NetEase will continue to monitor the flooding in Henan Province and provide additional disaster relief when needed.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999) is dedicated to providing premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC-client games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase's other innovative service offerings include the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao (NYSE: DAO); music streaming through its leading NetEase Cloud Music business; and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com.

