    9999   KYG6427A1022

NETEASE, INC.

(9999)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-25 am EDT
150.30 HKD   -0.53%
NetEase Releases Diablo® Immortal™ in China on iOS and Android on July 25
PR
NetEase Launches 'Diablo Immortal' in China, Delayed by More Than a Month
DJ
China's Video Game Revenue Falls 1.8% in H1
MT
NetEase Releases Diablo® Immortal™ in China on iOS and Android on July 25

07/25/2022 | 04:31am EDT
HANGZHOU, China, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company") today announced that it has officially launched the highly anticipated Diablo® Immortal™ in the Chinese market on iOS and Android mobile platforms on July 25. The latest instalment of the highly popular action role playing game series Diablo was co-developed by NetEase and Blizzard Entertainment.

Delivering fantastic gameplay that relishes the Triple-A demon-slaying experience for players, Diablo Immortal also boasts the art style and setting of the iconic Diablo franchise. Upon its June 2 global launch, the game topped the App Store's download charts across multiple regions around the world.

NetEase holds a rich history of developing and distributing industry leading mobile and PC games with a prestigious roster of hit titles developed in-house. In addition to its massive and growing gaming community, NetEase's world-class capabilities are clearly reflected in the quality of games like Diablo Immortal. The game leverages Messiah, NetEase's self-developed 3D game engine to bring players top-quality visual effects with smooth hitting sense on mobile devices.

Other chart-topping games developed by NetEase include its Fantasy Westward Journey and Onmyoji series, as well as Naraka: Bladepoint, Identity V, LifeAfter, Knives Out, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened and The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War.

For more updates about NetEase's games, follow the Company's official Twitter.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase's other innovative service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading technology-focused intelligent learning company, and Cloud Village (HKEX: 9899), also known as NetEase Cloud Music, China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label e-commerce platform. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Contacts for NetEase

Investor Enquiries:

Margaret Shi
NetEase, Inc.
ir@service.netease.com  
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global  

Media Enquiries:

Li Ruohan
NetEase, Inc.
globalpr@service.netease.com  
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-2668
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global  

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netease-releases-diablo-immortal-in-china-on-ios-and-android-on-july-25-301592218.html

SOURCE NetEase, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
