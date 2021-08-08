Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. NetEase, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9999   KYG6427A1022

NETEASE, INC.

(9999)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NetEase : delays $1 billion Hong Kong listing of music streaming firm - sources

08/08/2021 | 11:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of internet technology company Netease is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai

HONG KONG (Reuters) - NetEase Inc has delayed the $1 billion Hong Kong initial public offering of its music streaming service Cloud Village because of volatile trading in China's major tech companies, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The people could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

A NetEase spokesperson said the company had no immediate response.

The IPO was approved by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's listing committee, according to filings lodged with the exchange, and preliminary meetings were held with potential investors last week.

The deal was due to launch this week but was put on hold on Monday, the sources said, given the uncertain conditions facing China's tech companies following a regulatory crackdown ordered by Chinese officials.

NetEase's Hong Kong listed shares lost nearly 14% last week after it was reported China's gaming sector could be next in line for intensified regulatory scrutiny.

The stock is up 4.1% on Monday.

NetEase announced in May it would spin off Cloud Village and retain 62.4% ownership of the streaming business.

Due to its voting structure, NetEase also planned to retain no less than 50% of the voting power in the company following, according to its May regulatory filings.

Cloud Village had aimed to raise up to $1 billion in the Hong Kong IPO, one of the sources said.

Alibaba Group Holdings, Baidu Inc, General Atlantic and Boyu Capital are Cloud Village investors, according to the firm's listing documents.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch


© Reuters 2021
All news about NETEASE, INC.
08/08NETEASE : delays $1 billion Hong Kong listing of music streaming firm - sources
RE
08/05ADRs Close Mostly Higher; Novo Nordisk Trades Actively
DJ
08/05China State Media Outlet Urges Higher Taxes for Gaming Firms Amid Gaming Addi..
DJ
08/05China shares muted; investors worry about Beijing's crackdown
RE
08/03Chinese State Media Calls For Better Protection of Minors From Internet
MT
08/03TENCENT : Vows Tighter Gaming Curbs After State Media Scrutiny Hammers Shares
MT
08/03ADRs End Higher; Tencent, Alibaba Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
08/03SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Hang On For Moderate Rise
MT
08/03Wall Street Set for Small Gains, Earnings in Focus
MT
08/03Baffled investors fear nothing's off limits in China regulatory crackdown
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETEASE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 87 958 M 13 585 M 13 585 M
Net income 2021 15 550 M 2 402 M 2 402 M
Net cash 2021 83 816 M 12 946 M 12 946 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 367 B 56 591 M 56 662 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart NETEASE, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetEase, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 563,98 CNY
Average target price 849,72 CNY
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Ding Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhao Xuan Yang Chief Financial Officer
Ting Bun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Lun Feng Independent Non-Executive Director
Tze Kay Tong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETEASE, INC.-8.13%56 591
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-11.22%64 107
NETEASE, INC.-8.42%56 591
NEXON CO., LTD.-33.08%17 166
NCSOFT CORPORATION-11.60%14 795
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%10 286