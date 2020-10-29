Log in
NetEase : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 19

10/29/2020 | 04:31am EDT

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the 2020 third quarter on Thursday, November 19, 2020, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 19, 2020 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-646-828-8143 and providing conference ID: 5158324, 15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-719-457-0820 and entering passcode 5158324#. The replay will be available through December 2, 2020.

This call will be webcast live and the replay will be available for 12 months. Both will be available on NetEase's Investor Relations website at http://ir.netease.com/.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") is dedicated to providing premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase's other innovative service offerings include the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao (NYSE: DAO); music streaming through its leading NetEase Cloud Music business; and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Investor Enquiries:

Margaret Shi
NetEase, Inc.
ir@service.netease.com
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

Brandi Piacente
The Piacente Group
netease@thepiacentegroup.com  

Media Enquiries:

Li Ruohan
NetEase, Inc.
globalpr@service.netease.com
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-2668
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

Alby Wan
Hill+Knowlton Strategies Asia
Alby.Wan@hkstrategies.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netease-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-19-301162407.html

SOURCE NetEase, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

