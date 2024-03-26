Netel : first quarter report - webcast and teleconference
Netel's first quarter report - webcast and teleconference
Netel's first quarter report for 2024 will be published Friday 26 April at 07:30 a.m. CEST. A webcasted presentation where President and CEO Jeanette Reuterskiöld and CFO Fredrik Helenius present the report takes place the same day at 09:00 a.m. CEST.
If you wish to participate via the webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you can ask questions in writing.
If you wish to participate via the teleconference, please register using the link below. After registration, you will be provided phone numbers and an ID to access the conference. You can ask questions orally via the teleconference.
Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se
Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se
Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com
About Us
Netel is a leading specialist in critical infrastructures in Northern Europe. We have over 20 years of experience in carrying out projects as well as services and maintenance for the industry's largest players in power, telecommunications, heating as well as water and sewage. We have a clear strategy for organic growth and acquisitions based on an efficient business model that is characterized by decentralization, low capital tied up and high cash conversion. Our business is based on a solid sustainability approach with intense responsibility for the environment and work safety. Netel had sales of more than SEK 3.4 billion in 2023 and has over 850 employees. Read more at www.netelgroup.com.
Netel Holding AB (publ) is a Sweden-based contracting company that builds physical telecommunications, broadband and electricity networks in the Nordics and Baltics. The Company delivers complete solutions - with everything from planning and projecting to execution and maintenance - for telecommunications operators, network owners, property owners, construction companies, housing companies and condominium associations. Netel Holding is full-service specialist in Infranet Services. Its operations are divided into four main areas; telekom, fastnat, elinstallationer, samt service och underhall. Netel Holding's customers are primarily found in the segments: Tele- och dataoperatorer, Natagare, Systemleverantorer, Fastighetsagare/ bostadsbolag/ bostadsrattsforeningar, Byggforetag.