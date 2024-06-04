Published: 2024-06-04 08:00:00 CEST Netel Holding AB

Investor News Netel signs contract with UGG for fibre networks in Germany worth EUR 10 million The agreement with German UGG (Unsere Grüne Glasfaser) covers the rollout of fibre to 5,000 households in Raguhn-Jessnitz, north of Leipzig. UGG is a new and important customer for Netel's further expansion in the German market. Netel started its cooperation with UGG in 2023 by a pilot project encompassing the rollout of fibre to 1,200 apartments and to build a backbone network around the Harz area. "We are very proud of UGG's renewed trust", says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, CEO and President of Netel. "UGG has ambitious plans to improve fibre coverage in Germany and we are happy to be part of this and contribute with our long experience in fibre deployment from the Nordics." UGG's mission is to improve people's quality of life and foster an innovation-led future by implementing nationwide fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) networks. UGG aims to support communities that have been left in the digital slow lane by harnessing cutting-edge, environmentally friendly fibre-optic technology, which consumes 60 percent less energy than conventional copper wires. Contacts Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se

Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se

Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com About Us Netel is a leading specialist in critical infrastructures in Northern Europe. We have over 20 years of experience in carrying out projects as well as services and maintenance for the industry's largest players in power, telecommunications, heating as well as water and sewage. We have a clear strategy for organic growth and acquisitions based on an efficient business model that is characterized by decentralization, low capital tied up and high cash conversion. Our business is based on a solid sustainability approach with intense responsibility for the environment and work safety. Netel had sales of more than SEK 3.4 billion in 2023 and has over 850 employees. Read more at www.netelgroup.com. Attachments:

