Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Netex Knowledge Factory, S.A.    NTX   ES0105270005

NETEX KNOWLEDGE FACTORY, S.A.

(NTX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Netex Knowledge Factory S A : Inveready invests 3 million in Netex through convertible bonds at 3.5 euros per share

11/27/2020 | 08:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Netex has signed a financing agreement with Inveready, a leading asset manager in Spain, for the issuance of Netex convertible bonds of up to EUR 3 million (EUR 3,000,000) at a price of EUR 3.5 per share maturing on 31 December 2026.

These funds will give a new boost to the expansion strategy that the company has been following since its IPO.

We have a great opportunity for growth, our products are already being used in more than 30 countries and now we have to give a new boost that will allow us to enter new countries, expand our channel partner network and accelerate the acquisition initiatives.

Carlos Ezquerro
Netex's CEO

The characteristics of the issue include the division of the amount into two tranches of one million five hundred thousand euros (1,500,000 euros) each, a first tranche in a single immediate disposition, once the appropriate procedures have been completed, and then the second tranche available throughout 2021 at the discretion of Netex.

Rubén González, director of the fund, comments: "After COVID-19, we refocused our investment strategy on those sectors that were enhancing their added value in the new context. Digital education was a key sector for us and Netex was a company with the capacity to lead the change in that sector".

Inveready is a fund with a long history in the market, which invests in technology-based companies, especially in BME Growth companies. With more than 20 successful IPOs under its belt, some of its portfolio companies are listed on the IBEX 35, NASDAQ and MAB, which are now joined by Netex.

Disclaimer

Netex Knowledge Factory SA published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 13:12:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NETEX KNOWLEDGE FACTORY, S.A.
08:13aNETEX KNOWLEDGE FACTORY S A : Inveready invests 3 million in Netex through conve..
PU
11/13NETEX KNOWLEDGE FACTORY S A : Frasers Group partners with Netex as digital learn..
PU
09/29NETEX KNOWLEDGE FACTORY S A : renews the contract for the educational integratio..
PU
08/28NETEX KNOWLEDGE FACTORY S A : Call for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Sh..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 11,1 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net income 2019 0,07 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net Debt 2019 5,82 M 6,94 M 6,94 M
P/E ratio 2019 159x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 19,6 M 23,3 M 23,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart NETEX KNOWLEDGE FACTORY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Netex Knowledge Factory, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETEX KNOWLEDGE FACTORY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jose Carlos Lopez Ezquerro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alejandro Faginas Chief Financial Officer
Jose Ramon Mosteiro Lopez Chief Technology Officer & Director
Miguel Villares Balsa Head-Information Technology
Francisco Javier Sánchez Rivas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETEX KNOWLEDGE FACTORY, S.A.64.03%23
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.62%1 616 963
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.552.15%126 203
SEA LIMITED341.82%87 777
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC79.78%53 915
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.64%47 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ