  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Netex Knowledge Factory, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTX   ES0105270005

NETEX KNOWLEDGE FACTORY, S.A.

(NTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Netex Knowledge Factory S A : LearningCloud is recognised as one of the Top LMS for Microlearning for 2021

06/03/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
learningCloud is recognised as one of the Top LMS for Microlearning for 2021
  • Thu 3 June 2021

Learning Industryexperts have just compiled a comprehensive list of the best microlearning platforms in the market, where Netex features for the first time.

Top LMS for Microlearning 2021

The benefits of microlearning are already proving to be a lifesaver for trainers and learners. Taking a microlearning approach to training is both cost and time-efficient. Bite-sized is the best content type for long-term retention and reinforcement and microlearning has also been found to boost learner engagement.

learningCloudallows our customers to curate, create and share microlearning content adding a touch of gamification to courses through game dynamics that will increase the motivation and engagement of your employees.

Netex is truly excited to be recognised amongst the top global microlearning LMS providers whose mission statement entails guaranteeing a better learning experience for a wide variety of learners.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Netex Knowledge Factory SA published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 17:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 11,1 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net income 2019 0,07 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net Debt 2019 5,82 M 7,05 M 7,05 M
P/E ratio 2019 159x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 35,2 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart NETEX KNOWLEDGE FACTORY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Netex Knowledge Factory, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETEX KNOWLEDGE FACTORY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jose Carlos Lopez Ezquerro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alejandro Faginas Chief Financial Officer
Jose Ramon Mosteiro Lopez Chief Technology Officer & Director
Miguel Villares Balsa Head-Information Technology
Francisco Javier Sánchez Rivas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETEX KNOWLEDGE FACTORY, S.A.11.41%43
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.23%1 862 558
SEA LIMITED29.79%135 487
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.03%96 321
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.43%59 669
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.03%58 136