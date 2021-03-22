Log in
Netex Knowledge Factory, S.A.

NETEX KNOWLEDGE FACTORY, S.A.

(NTX)
Company 
Press Releases

Netex Knowledge Factory S A : and Thinking Heads partner to offer top content collections and live conferences

03/22/2021

03/22/2021 | 11:55am EDT
Netex and Thinking Heads partner to offer top content collections and live conferences
  • Mon 22 March 2021

Netex partners withThinking Heads, the first consultancy specialising in leadership positioning and content programming, to offer joint content collections that combine the latest digital learning technologies and methodologies with leading experts in innovation, digital and cultural transformation and leadership to enhance your learning programmes.

The new collections, on team management or customer focus among others, are now available to be incorporated into blended learning programmes, video streaming, live conferences, face-to-face sessions, one-to-one coaching, and other value-added services.

Due to the increasing demand from organisations for their teams to improve and develop new skills (upskilling and reskilling) that enable them to adapt to changing times, and considering offshoring, internationalisation and the current pandemic, challenges arise for digital learning to meet some of these needs. With the incorporation of all these integrated resources, we offer new catalogue collections and custom pathways for Spanish-speaking companies and organisations, also with English subtitles.

Contact us, one of our specialists will guide you and explain all the possibilities available.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Netex Knowledge Factory SA published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 15:54:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 11,1 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net income 2019 0,07 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net Debt 2019 5,82 M 6,94 M 6,94 M
P/E ratio 2019 159x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 36,1 M 42,9 M 43,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart NETEX KNOWLEDGE FACTORY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Netex Knowledge Factory, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jose Carlos Lopez Ezquerro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alejandro Faginas Chief Financial Officer
Jose Ramon Mosteiro Lopez Chief Technology Officer & Director
Miguel Villares Balsa Head-Information Technology
Francisco Javier Sánchez Rivas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETEX KNOWLEDGE FACTORY, S.A.14.13%42
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.57%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED7.96%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.28%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-6.32%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.77%54 418
